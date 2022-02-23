'Dangerous' and 'appalling': Fury after Wellington mayor meets protesters

Police move in to Hill and Molesworth Streets to tighten the access the protesters have in the area.

Some Wellington City councillors have sharply criticised Mayor Andy Foster for meeting with occupation influencers as “extremely dangerous” and an “embarrassment” to the capital.

The occupation enters its 16th day today, and the protesters at the site seem more entrenched than ever, hunkering down after Police moved in this week to try to contain the ever-expanding site.

Council employees and contractors have not been able to carry out their duties – like ticketing vehicles parked illegally in the street or towing them away – because of threats from the protesters.

Politicians from all levels of government have refused to engage with the protesters, with every party in Parliament last week signing a joint statement saying they would not talk to the occupiers until they stopped breaking the law. Doing so would encourage other groups to hold Parliament hostage with similarly disruptive actions, they say.

Yet Foster confirmed he met with occupation “influencers” in his capacity of mayor in the past few days, although he would not say who they were or what organisation they represented.

“I will meet with and talk with all parties to endeavour to resolve this protest as speedily and safely as possible, and to do everything I can to reduce the impacts on our city, our people, our businesses and institutions,” Foster said on Tuesday.

The mayor said he met the unnamed “influencers” with the support of the Police.

Police confirmed on Tuesday that Foster spoke to them prior to the meeting. “Police and Wellington City Council have been in close contact throughout the protest,” a spokeswoman said.

“My full focus is on supporting our Wellington business community – the safety of our residents and allowing our University campus to open,” the mayor said on Tuesday.

The occupation has forced businesses around the parliamentary precinct to close and schools to hire security guards to protect children. Wellington Girls’ College, which is close to Parliament in Thorndon, will close from Wednesday until March 1 because of the increased volatility at the occupation. Buses have been rerouted, Victoria University’s downtown campus has closed until April, and court trials have been postponed or moved online.

Supplied Wellington Mayor Andy Foster is keeping quiet about his meeting with occupation influencers.

Some councillors were horrified to learn of the mayor’s engagement with protesters.

Nicola Young said the mayor was “an embarrassment to councillors, and to the city”.

“He seems to have forgotten he’s Wellington’s mayor, although probably not for much longer,” she said.

Rebecca Matthews was “appalled” Foster had taken the meeting after political leaders had agreed not to meet with occupiers while they were breaking the law, and Teri O'Neill labelled Foster’s decision to meet “abhorrent and an extremely dangerous behaviour”.

“As leader of the city, representing all Wellingtonians, he has acted put us all at risk. I have people in my bubble that will die if they get Covid,” O'Neill said.

Monique Ford/Stuff Councillor Nicola Young said the Mayor was an embarrassment.

Fleur Fitzsimons said it was “unwise and un-mayoral” for Foster to meet the occupiers, and Jenny Condie said it risked normalising the protesters’ threats and behaviour

Jill Day agreed.

“The mayor, like anyone, can chat to whoever he likes,” she said. “But if he wants to do so formally on behalf of the council and its residents, he needs to first get agreement from council that such talks are appropriate.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Councillor Teri O'Neill said the meeting was dangerous.

Others were more tempered in their response.

Deputy Mayor Sarah Free said she would have advised Foster against the meeting if she had known it was going to happen. “His own staff in his own office probably counselled him against it,” she said, adding he could choose who to meet.

But Sean Rush, who has also engaged with anti-mandate advocates, supported Foster.

“Talking opens a door to peaceful resolution and blessed are the peacemakers. I’m annoyed he didn’t take me,” Rush said.

Simon Woolf also supported the mayor’s actions.