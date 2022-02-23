Protester claims police punched and eye-gouged him at Parliament occupation

Phil Peters claims he was punched by police – and possibly eye gouged – during a fracas early on Tuesday morning.

A parliamentary occupier is complaining to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) alleging police gouged his eye and punched him during one of the more-fractious moments of the ongoing protest.

A Stuff video recorded the incident, which occurred during a fracas early on Tuesday morning.

A statement from police said the video did not “provide the full context of the protest activity and the situation police staff face”.

In recent days at the occupation – now on day 16 – police have taken a more concerted effort to contain the area and prevent more vehicles from entering the site.

READ MORE:

* Screams as car driven at police advancing on occupation crowd

* Police officer who punched man during arrest did so in self defence - IPCA

* Police unlawfully intercepted street racer chat on password-protected app, IPCA says



Early on Tuesday, a man driving a white station wagon drove towards police, who had to scatter out of the way. This was the start of the episode that saw Peters, from the Wellington region, on Wednesday morning facing charges for obstructing police, and nursing a bruised arm, damaged face and ribs.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Phil Peters has accused the police of assault while he was arrested during a clash between protesters and police early Tuesday morning.

Peters, who is double-vaccinated but opted out of the booster shot, said he was at the front of a line of people as police moved in on Molesworth St and was practising “non-confrontational passive resistance”.

He was filming with his phone, at the front of the line against police, with his back against a bank of portable toilets, when the incident happened.

There were “troublemakers” among the protesters, but Peters said he was trying to pacify the situation and was filming on his phone.

Stuff Phil Peters, wearing a cap with his back to the toilet, was left with a black eye after a scuffle with police.

“I'm down in the front line. I'm trying to be respectful and hold the peace,” Peters said.

About 40 police arrived, including some with riot shields.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Phil Peters is a bruised man on Wednesday morning.

“I yelled out, ‘riot squad'. I fell back to Hill St … we wanted to protect the toilets.”

With police still pushing, one of the officers got dragged to the ground among the protesters, he said.

Peters said he was trying to help the officer off the ground.Then he saw about eight riot shields push in to the crowd.

“Some idiot from our side threw a can or bottle, hitting me on the back of my head.”

A police officer then punched him with “three left hooks to the eye”, he said.

The same officer gouged his eye and punched him in the ribs, he alleged.

Peters said he was arrested and charged with obstructing police.

He is getting a lawyer to help him file an IPCA complaint and also wanted to see the officer who hit him charged with assault.

Police said it was an “extremely difficult working environment for our frontline staff”.

“However, police have been exercising their powers fairly and professionally, and have used force proportionate and relevant to the circumstances,” a statement from an unnamed police spokesperson said.