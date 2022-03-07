Police yet to reveal what officers were sprayed with during clash with Wellington protesters nearly two weeks on

Nearly two weeks after police were sprayed with an unknown “stinging substance” by protesters at the Wellington occupation site outside Parliament, police have yet to reveal what the substance was.

“It would be inappropriate for us to speculate on the nature of the substance until we have confirmation of the test results,” a police spokeswoman said on Monday

Three officers required medical attention after being sprayed with an unknown “stinging substance” while being confronted by protesters wielding large wooden planks on Tuesday, February 22.

The three officers affected by the spray were taken to hospital, but were reported to be doing well.

READ MORE:

* How police have ended other long-term protest occupations

* Challenge to use of pepper spray that prisoners call 'excruciating'

* 'Cell buster' pepper spray used in prisons still not properly authorised, prisoners' lawyer says

* Occupation day 23: Police make arrests, pepper spray protesters during removal operation

* Parliament occupation, Day 15: Two arrests after clash with police reportedly injures three officers

* Police respond 'affirmatively' as occupation grows more aggressive



Thomas Manch/Stuff Parliament occupation protesters wash out their eyes after copping pepper spray in the face in a police operation on Wednesday, March 2.

Protesters have cast doubt about reports of officers being sprayed with a "stinging substance” and have put videos on social media purporting to show police being affected by their own pepper spray use.

In a statement, a police spokesperson reiterated a substance was thrown at police by protesters.

Pepper spray was widely used by police during last week's operation to end the occupation, with milk seen running down Molesworth St as protesters used it to wash the pepper spray out of their eyes.