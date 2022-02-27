Occupation latest: Plumbing installed to flush sewage into Wellington grates

An influx of protesters, some driving campervans and towing caravans arrives on Saturday night

It is day 20 of the occupation of Parliament and surrounding streets.

Plumbing has been installed flushing sewage into Wellington’s pipe network.

Church leader Brian Tamaki offered as negotiator.

Vehicle numbers behind the blockade have reduced but the numbers of campers on Parliament grounds remains high.

It comes after a day police were spat at by protesters and two protesters got married on Parliament grounds.

Occupiers at Shelly Bay, another Wellington occupation, have distanced themselves from the scenes at Parliament.

Police have warned of “extremely poor sanitary conditions” at the anti-mandate occupation surrounding Parliament as details emerge of ad-hoc plumbing flushing sewage directly into Wellington’s underground pipe network.

It comes on day 20 of the increasingly volatile occupation, with occupiers confirming they have been evicting their own, claims controversial religious leader Brian Tamaki was put forward as a negotiator, and as police issue another warning for people to stay away from the site, where Covid-19 has been confirmed.

Protesters have built two fully functioning toilets at the corner of Hill St and Molesworth St which apparently connect to the city’s pipes

Another two toilets are currently being built, in front of the Court of Appeal on Molesworth St. A man working on the toilets declined to comment but said there were people of all trades at the occupation helping. Pipes are leading from the two toilets into grates in the road.

Police and Wellington’s two councils have been asked for comment. Authorities previously warned of sewage being flushed into stormwater drains and contaminating Wellington harbour.

Monique Ford/Stuff Toilets being established on the corner of Molesworth and Hill Streets.

Police on Sunday issued a warning: “Aggressive behaviour from protesters, extremely poor sanitary conditions, the confirmed presence of Covid-19, and the number of unwell people amongst the group all make for n unsafe, and unpleasant environment for anyone thinking of joining the activity.

“Police have noted aggressive behaviour amongst protestors and towards Police. Increasingly, key protest group leaders are unable to control or influence the disparate groups within the protest.”

Police on Saturday night arrested a 25-year-old man inside Parliament grounds and charged him with inciting violence.

Monique Ford/Stuff A man sings on the Parliament forecourt on Sunday morning.

“Police maintain that the protest site is not a suitable environment for families and children. We are urging people intent on attending the protest today or the coming week, to stay away, this is not a safe place.”

Brian Tamaki offered as negotiator

A group occupying Parliament grounds has talked of having its resolve bolstered by an anti-mandate march across Auckland’s harbour bridge and how they tried to send controversial church leader Brian Tamaki in to negotiate.

A Freedoms and Rights Coalition spokeswoman, who would only give her name as “Jenny”, claimed “tens of thousands” of people came out in support of the anti-mandate cause across the country on Saturday including those who marched across the Auckland harbour bridge, and in other centres. She was not in Wellington but members of her group were.

Kerensa Clark/Little Leaf Photography Bishop Brian Tamaki of Destiny Church addressing protesters at an anti-vax protest in Christchurch, January 8, 2021.

The Wellington protest would not end until mandates ended, Jenny said. She claimed anti-mandate protesters had removed other protesters who were causing trouble.

She claimed the protesters from her group – one of many groups involved in the protest – had tried to get Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki to negotiate with police and politicians, but that had been rejected by them.

Destiny Church spokeswoman Anne Williamson confirmed Tamaki had offered his services.

Politicians from across New Zealand’s political spectrum have agreed not to speak to protesters while they continue to break the law.

Day 20 and little sign of leaving

The occupation of Parliament grounds – by those opposed to Covid mandates and aligned to various other causes – on Sunday marked its 20th day. While the number of cars blocking streets around Parliament seem to be lessening, the campground established on Parliament’s lawn shows no sign of fading.

But a bus full of protesters could be seen leaving the protest site on Sunday morning.

George Block/Stuff Protesters at Parliament on Sunday morning.

Victoria University has hired its own security for the occupied grounds of the law school building at its Pipitea campus. One security guard, wearing a university lanyard, said he had been there for a couple of days and was tasked with ensuring the safety of people on the university’s grounds, currently the site of dozens of tents.

A speaker on stage at the occupation wanted to “spread this protest to every corner of Aotearoa”. He said he was unable to continue his work in Rimutaka Prison due to the vaccine mandates.

A police officer at the scene confirmed some vehicles managed to make their way into the occupation compound. The officer said other Saturday-night arrivals were parked around city streets. Not all were staying at the camp and some were staying at nearby hotels.

At 9.45am, a message on regular replay from Speaker Trevor Mallard blared out over the protest camp, as the hundreds occupiers ate breakfast and welcomed more arrivals.

The message said parliament’s grounds were now closed and those assembled were trespassing. The occupiers either ignored the message or laughed.

Monique Ford/Stuff Protesters at the corner of Bowen St and Lambton Quay on Sunday.

“It’s a bit late,” one protester said.

It comes after a Saturday night when police with riot shields clashed with protesters and a number of new vehicles arrived.

Several cars, including some utes towing caravans, appeared to arrive at the protest site about 9pm, to cheers from the crowd.

Other Wellington occupation distances itself

Organisers of Wellington’s other occupation, at Shelly Bay, have laid down their own mandate to Parliamentary anti-mandate protesters: If you don’t have a negative Covid test, don’t come here.

“We are just carrying on with our kaupapa, which is very, very different to what is happening in town,” said Shelly Bay occupation spokeswoman Shamia Makarini.

George Block/Stuff Protesters at Parliament on Sunday morning.

The ongoing occupation at Shelly Bay, where a $500 million development is planned on the Miramar peninsula in Wellington, started 474 days ago after the Wellington City Council agreed to sell and lease land there to developers. The protest is mainly around the sale of other parcels of land that belonged to local iwi Taranaki Whānui.

“Unless you have a negative test, if you came from a hot spot ... you can’t come in without a negative test,” Makarini said on Sunday. She confirmed some occupiers from Parliament grounds had tried to move to Shelly Bay but had moved on after talking to some there.

The so-called Freedom Convoy arrived in Wellington in early-February with the main cause of the protest-turned-occupation being against Covid-19 mandates.

Numerous other causes have been added to the mix since then, including opposition to water reforms, Covid-19 vaccinations, and Prime Minster Jacinda Ardern’s partner Clarke Gayford.

Politicians from across the political spectrum have refused to meet with the crowd while they continue to stay illegally.

However, ACT leader David Seymour has agreed to accept an anti-mandate petition linked to the occupation.

Serious concerns have been raised about the safety of children in the crowd, the spread of Covid-19, and sanitation.