Occupation latest: Three protesters in hospital with Covid, sewage down city drains

Anti-mandate and vaccine protesters continue to bring more infrastructure into their occupation of Parliament's grounds, which has been ongoing for three weeks.

What you need to know:

It is day 20 of the occupation of Parliament and surrounding streets.

Seven protesters confirmed with Covid-19, three in hospital.

Plumbing has been installed to flush sewage into Wellington’s pipe network.

Church leader Brian Tamaki offered as negotiator.

Vehicle numbers behind the blockade have reduced but the numbers of campers on Parliament grounds remains high.

It comes after a day police were spat at by protesters and two protesters got married on Parliament grounds.

Occupiers at Shelly Bay, another Wellington occupation, have distanced themselves from the scenes at Parliament.

Politicians continue a refusal to negotiate with protesters.

Three occupiers opposing Covid-19 mandates have been hospitalised with the virus.

It comes on day 20 of the increasingly volatile occupation, with evidence of an ad-hoc plumbing arrangement seemingly designed to flush occupiers’ sewage down Wellington’s wastewater pipes, and police issuing another warning for people to stay away from the site, where Covid-19 has been confirmed.

Meanwhile, occupiers have falsely claimed politicians have appointed a negotiator to end the standoff.

Regional Public Health medical officer of health Craig Thornley said it was hard to get accurate Covid-19 numbers from the occupation because some there were unwilling to be tested. Total figures may never be known, he said.

However, there were seven known Covid-19 cases linked to the occupation. Two of those were hospitalised in the Wellington region and one was outside Wellington, he said.

Sewage down the drains

Protesters have built two fully functioning toilets at the corner of Hill St and Molesworth St which Wellington City Council has now confirmed are flushing into the city’s wastewater sewer network.

“This is clearly an illegal connection – however given the volatility of the situation in the area around Parliament we have been advised not to put the health and safety of our staff at risk by the police who are managing the situation on-site.

“We also note that the connection to the wastewater system means the sewage is not entering the harbour. We are discussing the issue with police and other agencies and considering our options,” the council said on social media.

Construction of two others, in front of the Court of Appeal on Molesworth St, is underway.

Greater Wellington Regional Council chairman Daran Ponter said the council would investigate the plumbing along with iwi, police, the Wellington City Council, and Wellington Water.

He said he was “deeply disturbed” by the images of the toilets and had sent police a “please explain” message asking how this had been allowed to happen.

Monique Ford/Stuff Toilets being established on the corner of Molesworth and Hill Streets.

On Thursday, police said it was only allowing essential supplies such as food and sanitation to be connected from the perimeter.

“Police are not allowing any vehicles, tents or other equipment to enter the cordon,” they said.

Authorities previously warned of sewage being flushed into stormwater drains and contaminating Wellington harbour and last week told people to stay out of the harbour.

Meanwhile, two protesters have begun constructing a treehouse in a tree in front of the Beehive.

George Block/Stuff A treehouse is being built on Parliament grounds by protesters.

The men, who declined to be named, said they were building it for people to use as a platform to avoid police, if officers tried to clear the site.

“I’m basically building this because I f…ing can,” one said. He believed police wouldn’t be able to use a taser on anyone who was up in the treehouse.

Police on Sunday issued a warning: “Aggressive behaviour from protesters, extremely poor sanitary conditions, the confirmed presence of Covid-19, and the number of unwell people amongst the group all make for an unsafe, and unpleasant environment for anyone thinking of joining the activity.

Monique Ford/Stuff A man sings on the Parliament forecourt on Sunday morning.

“Police have noted aggressive behaviour amongst protesters and towards police. Increasingly, key protest group leaders are unable to control or influence the disparate groups within the protest.”

Police on Saturday night arrested a 35-year-old man inside Parliament grounds and charged him with inciting violence.

“Police maintain that the protest site is not a suitable environment for families and children. We are urging people intent on attending the protest today or the coming week, to stay away, this is not a safe place.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Scott Guthrie, at Parliament grounds, confirmed he had offered help.

Speaker confirms no negotiation

Parliamentary Speaker Trevor Mallard said on Sunday claims by protesters that a negotiator had been appointed to help end the standoff were incorrect.

Mallard said former Sensible Sentencing Trust spokesman Scott Guthrie had been put up as a negotiator but Mallard made it clear there would not be negotiations. Politicians across the political spectrum earlier agreed not to negotiate while the protest remained illegally.

Guthrie, who is at Parliament, said he was neutral, wanted to mediate a peaceful resolution, and had engaged with Mallard.

Kerensa Clark/Little Leaf Photography Bishop Brian Tamaki of Destiny Church addressing protesters at an anti-vax protest in Christchurch, January 8, 2021.

“He’s made it very clear the protesters can only talk to police.”

Meanwhile, a Freedoms and Rights Coalition spokeswoman, who would only give her name as “Jenny”, claimed “tens of thousands” of people came out in support of the anti-mandate cause across the country on Saturday including those who marched across the Auckland harbour bridge, and in other centres. She was not in Wellington but members of her group were.

The Wellington protest would not end until mandates ended, Jenny said. She claimed anti-mandate protesters had removed other protesters who were causing trouble.

George Block/Stuff Protesters at Parliament on Sunday morning.

She claimed protesters from her group – one of many groups involved in the protest – had tried to get Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki to negotiate with police and politicians, but that had been rejected by them.

Destiny Church spokeswoman Anne Williamson confirmed Tamaki had offered his services. Mallard said he was not aware of the offer.

Monique Ford/Stuff Protesters at the corner of Bowen St and Lambton Quay on Sunday.

Day 20 and little sign of leaving

The occupation of Parliament grounds – by those opposed to Covid mandates and aligned to various other causes – on Sunday marked its 20th day. While the number of cars blocking streets around Parliament seem to be lessening, the campground established on Parliament’s lawn shows no sign of fading.

But a bus full of protesters could be seen leaving the protest site on Sunday morning.

Victoria University has hired its own security for the occupied grounds of the law school building at its Pipitea campus. One security guard, wearing a university lanyard, said he had been there for a couple of days and was tasked with ensuring the safety of people on the university’s grounds, currently the site of dozens of tents.

George Block/Stuff Protesters at Parliament on Sunday morning.

A speaker on stage at the occupation wanted to “spread this protest to every corner of Aotearoa”. He said he was unable to continue his work in Rimutaka Prison due to the vaccine mandates.

“It’s a bit late,” one protester said.

Other Wellington occupation distances itself

Organisers of Wellington’s other occupation, at Shelly Bay, have laid down their own mandate to Parliamentary anti-mandate protesters: If you don’t have a negative Covid test, don’t come here.

“We are just carrying on with our kaupapa, which is very, very different to what is happening in town,” said Shelly Bay occupation spokeswoman Shamia Makarini.

The ongoing occupation at Shelly Bay, where a $500 million development is planned on the Miramar peninsula in Wellington, started 474 days ago after the Wellington City Council agreed to sell and lease land there to developers. The protest is mainly around the sale of other parcels of land that belonged to local iwi Taranaki Whānui.

She confirmed some occupiers from Parliament grounds had tried to move to Shelly Bay but had moved on after talking to some there.