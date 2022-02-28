648 Covid cases in Victoria University, Wellington halls

The Ministry of Health explains how to record a rapid antigen test (RAT) result on the My Covid Record website.

Victoria University of Wellington has confirmed there are 648 positive cases of Covid-19 among students staying at its halls of residence.

That is a little more than one-quarter of all 2500 students staying in the 13 university and partner halls scattered around the city.

“All students who have tested positive are isolating in their rooms and meals are being delivered to them,” Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington chief operating officer Mark Loveard​ said as he confirmed the numbers on Monday.

The halls all had supplies of rapid antigen tests (RATs).

Parents could collect students who tested positive as long as they used private transport.

“Detailed planning had been undertaken to prepare for an outbreak of Covid-19 in our halls of residence and good systems are in place,” Loveard said.

Tertiary students arrived to halls of residence in Wellington eight days ago.

“Members of the wider university community are helping out to ensure smooth running of operations in the halls during this outbreak.”

The university would not say whether any halls were worse affected than others.

The explosion in numbers was confirmed on the university’s first official day of teaching of Trimester 1.

Dr Dougal McNeill of Victoria University says staff are concerned about the "worrying" numbers of Covid-19 at Vic Uni halls of residence.

Tertiary Education Union branch organiser Dougal McNeill said the numbers were “worrying” for those teaching at the university.

“I think staff are very concerned about the scale of the infections and what is still to come,” said McNeill, a senior lecturer at the university.

Unlike the University of Auckland and University of Otago, which have transferred all classes online, Victoria University has said it will continue to offer a “dual delivery” approach – where classes would be taught online and in-person at the same time.

McNeill questioned whether it was responsible for the university to suggest that in-person lectures would continue.

“How much longer can that go on, and how much longer will that be safe?

“I appreciate it’s a complicated situation for the university, and I’m sure there are lots of students, like staff, who want to learn in-person, but we’ve known for a long-time that Omicron is coming, and we’ve seen the way it spreads rapidly.”

The university has 13 halls listed on its website: Boulcott, Capital, Everton, Helen Lowry, Joan Stevens, and Katharine Jermyn halls; Te Puni Village, Kelburn Flats, Whānau Housing – Whare Hīnau, Victoria House, Weir House, Cumberland House, and Education House.

It comes eight days after halls welcomed students for the start of the academic year and the day after 14,941 cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the community across New Zealand.

Massey University, which also has students staying in Wellington halls of residence, has been asked for its case numbers.