Transmission Gully road builders send second letter saying it's fit for public use

Five aerial photos taken by pilot Leo Cooney from a small plane above Pauatahanui/Haywards Junction, looking north up Transmission Gully to the Wainui Saddle, show how the highway cut its path through the landscape.

Builders of the Transmission Gully motorway north of Wellington have sent a second letter to the Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency saying the road is now fit for public use.

In December, builder CPB HEB sent a letter to Waka Kotahi in which transport engineer Jon England said the road may “safely and conveniently be used for public traffic”.

Ensuring the road is aligned properly and that the lighting “is in good and efficient repair" for safe public use is one of the 100 safety and quality assurance tests which was required before the road can open.

“The letter reconfirms that one of these 100 tests, which had been passed in December 2021, has been re-passed after the recent pavement and surface repairs undertaken by the Transmission Gully builder CPB HEB,” Waka Kotahi transport services manager Andrew Thackwray said.

In the months since the first letter was sent by CPB HEB, part of the road was ripped up and repaved due to water damage.

“If more repair work is required in order to meet the remaining safety and quality assurance tests, the inspection will need to be completed again, and the letter reissued.”

Of the 100 safety and quality assurance tests that must be completed before the Transport Agency clears the road for opening, 57 have been submitted and 46 have been accepted by an independent reviewer.

That leaves 43 which are either partially submitted, or have yet to be submitted for review.

Transmission Gully is more than two months past its fifth deadline for opening, and Transport Minister Michael Wood promised a new opening deadline would be announced in the next week or so.

Since then one person has died and one person has been seriously injured on the old State Highway 1 between Paekākāriki and Porirua, while the road has been closed on multiple occasions.

Leo Cooney/Supplied Transmission Gully, taken on Dec 29, 2020, from above Pauatahanui/Haywards Junction, looking north up Transmission Gully to the Wainui Saddle.

On Sunday it was closed again, with thousands of vehicles diverted over the Paekākāriki Hill Road, which itself was down to one lane, in part, due to a slip.

National Party transport spokesman Simeon Brown said the letter from the road builders called into question why there were such long-standing delays over the road opening.

“My question here, and I guess that some of everyone’s frustration is, there appears to be a lack of transparency from NZTA as to what is required to get the road open,” Brown said.

“They put out these weekly updates, but they fail to actually give the public confidence that there is actually a concerted effort being undertaken to get this road opened up as soon as possible.”

Wood has called Transmission a “botched PPP”, and lays the blame squarely on the previous National government.

Brown said Wood has been too hands-off, and the blame can’t always fall with the previous government.

“I think there’s certainly been a management issue here,” Brown said. “But I also think the current Minister of Transport could get more involved and ensure this road is open as quickly as possible.

“There is a clear lack of delivery under the existing government, and it might just be a convenient excuse to try and blame the former government when they've now been in charge of this project for over four and a half years.”