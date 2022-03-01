Occupation day 22: Additional concrete blocks delivered to Parliament to manage protest

Stuff journalist George Block tours the occupation camp around Parliament, as the protest reaches day 22.

What you need to know / Kia mōhio mai koe:

It is day 22 of the occupation.

At least 20 people connected to the protesters have confirmed Covid-19, with three in hospital.

Four men have been arrested since Sunday.

The occupiers have installed plumbing for toilets.

The hot water showers set up on Monday have been removed.

Church leader Brian Tamaki has offered to act as negotiator.

Politicians continue their refusal to negotiate with protesters.

About 40 concrete blocks were delivered to the back of Parliament this evening, as the sun goes down on the occupation’s 22nd day.

Concrete bollards of this kind have so far been used to block entrances and fill gaps through which vehicles could join the occupation.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff New concrete blocks have been delivered to the rear of Parliament and sorted by forklift.

A statement by the various protest groups on Tuesday night said they remained “very concerned” that police planned to use teargas or water cannons overnight in order to clear the protest site.

There are now 20 people with Covid-19 linked to the protest, the Ministry of Health said on Tuesday afternoon, although according to phase three of the Government’s response, they have not been interviewed. They are instead asked to fill out a contact tracing form.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police escort parking services staff to issue tickets on vehicles in Stout St in Wellington on Tuesday.

The ministry remains concerned about protesters becoming severely ill, and the potential for the occupation to become “a superspreader event”.

Earlier today, angered by the removal of a prefab shower block, protesters confronted police and mocked them for wearing masks.

The line-up of about 20 police officers backed off the confrontation as tensions escalated, leaving only four at the scene.

David Unwin/Stuff Tyres have been let down on several police cars on Featherston St.

The hot water shower block, set up on Monday, was gone as of Tuesday morning – at about midnight, police turned off the street lights and moved in with a forklift to remove the prefab, which according to protesters was damaged in the process.

The occupiers expressed anger about the shower block raid, calling police “cowards and bullies”. Tyres on five police cars parked near the occupation site were later found let down.

A police statement confirmed the showers had been removed during a 50-minute operation.

“The shower block was subsequently secured overnight for Wellington City Council to collect,” the statement said.

David Unwin/Stuff A woman indulges in a spot of meditation at the occupation site.

“One civilian car received minor damaged in the process of manoeuvring the forklift and shower block.”

During its brief stint on the street, the shower unit was connected to mains water from the nearby law school building.

A statement by the protest groups, sent to media just before 8am, said: “Not only was this theft of private property, it is directly at odds with their concerns about sanitation. It remains unclear which laws this shower block was breaking.”

“Last night’s removal of the showers and the previous stopping of servicing of portaloos is petty, and has nothing to do with maintaining public order and safety,” the statement said.

David Unwin/Stuff Protesters angry about the removal of the shower block confront officers in Molesworth St on Tuesday morning.

On Sunday, protesters built two fully functioning toilets at the corner of Hill St and Molesworth St. They remain in place, despite Wellington City Council confirming both toilets are flushing into the city’s wastewater sewer network through an illegal connection.

The Auto Point workshop on Grant Rd, Thorndon, continues to store and supply food for the occupation.

DAVID UNWIN A new shower block, parked on Stout St by Colin Wightman from Eco Cottages NZ, has been removed.

One food supply volunteer working in the workshop was a travel agent whose business had been ruined by Covid-19. She said food donations from individuals around the country were sent to support the protest and stored in the shop. From there, raw ingredients are ferried down to several kitchens on parliament grounds and surrounding streets.

“I just want it to be 2019 again,” the woman said.

George Block/Stuff The protesters’ food supplies, located in an Auto Point panel beater shop on Grant Rd, Thorndon.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean confirmed the council was keeping an eye on the Grant Rd facility but, as no money was seemingly changing hands, it was not deemed a commercial operation so the council could not act. This could change if clear health issues became apparent.

Police said in a statement that a number of protesters trying to leave the occupation were blocked in by the cars around them. “We will be overseeing the perimeter today to allow vehicles to leave in a one-way exit if they wish to do so.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff A scarecrow in the occupation garden adorned with photo of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The encampment is otherwise quiet and there have been no significant arrivals or departures of cars.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff An anti-mandate protester in a tin foil hat faces off with police on the outskirts of the occupation.

Four people were arrested between Sunday and Monday evening. Police also said they seized pipes and plywood sheets which protesters were attempting to carry through the cordon, and vehicles, including tractors, were prevented from entering.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Tensions are high on Monday, as a face-off between anti-mandate protesters and police pushes the cordon back up Hill St.

*CLARIFICATION: An earlier version of this story said the tyres on police cars had been slashed. A later media release from police clarified the tyres had been let down. (March 1, 9.05pm)