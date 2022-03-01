Occupation day 22: Police car tyres slashed after forced shower block removal

Stuff journalist George Block tours the occupation camp around Parliament, as the protest reaches day 22.

What you need to know / Kia mōhio mai koe:

It is day 22 of the occupation.

At least 17 people connected to the protesters have confirmed Covid-19, with three in hospital.

Four men have been arrested since Sunday.

The occupiers have installed plumbing for toilets.

The hot water showers set up on Monday have been removed.

Church leader Brian Tamaki has offered to act as negotiator.

Politicians continue their refusal to negotiate with protesters.

Tyres on four marked police cars parked near the occupation site have been slashed after the late-night removal of a luxury prefab shower block.

The hot water shower block, set up on Monday, was gone as of Tuesday morning – at about midnight, police turned off the street lights and moved in with a forklift to remove the prefab, which according to protesters was damaged in the process.

David Unwin/Stuff Tyres have been slashed on several police cars on Featherston St.

The occupiers expressed anger about the shower block raid, calling police “cowards and bullies”.

Police car tyres were found slashed on Featherston St not long after. Police have been approached for comment.

READ MORE:

* Four arrests at Parliament occupation, numbers continue to shrink

* Occupation latest: Three protesters in hospital with Covid, sewage down city drains

* Occupation Day 16: Fewer cars, people at Parliament occupation, police say



Bronte Metekingi/Stuff Four police cars on Featherston St have had their tyres slashed.

During its brief stint on the street, the shower unit was connected to mains water from the nearby law school building.

On Sunday, protesters built two fully functioning toilets at the corner of Hill St and Molesworth St. They remain in place, despite Wellington City Council confirming both toilets are flushing into the city’s wastewater sewer network through an illegal connection.

The Auto Joint workshop on Grant Rd, Thorndon, continues to store and supply food for the occupation.

DAVID UNWIN A new shower block, parked on Stout St by Colin Wightman from Eco Cottages NZ, has been removed.

One food supply volunteer working in the workshop was a travel agent whose business had been ruined by Covid-19. She said food donations from individuals around the country were sent to support the protest and stored in the shop. From there, raw ingredients are ferried down to several kitchens on parliament grounds and surrounding streets.

“I just want it to be 2019 again,” the woman said.

George Block/Stuff The protesters’ food supplies, located in an Auto Joint panel beater shop on Grant Rd, Thorndon.

The encampment is otherwise quiet and there has been no significant arrivals or departures of cars.

Tuesday marks the start of the fourth week – day 22 – of the anti-mandate occupation of Parliament and the surrounding streets.

Police said in a statement on Monday evening that the number of protesters at the occupation continues to decrease, with 200 people staying overnight on Sunday. The number of cars blocking streets around Parliament also appeared to be reducing.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff An anti-mandate protester in a tin foil hat faces off with police on the outskirts of the occupation.

Four people were arrested between Sunday and Monday evening. A 33-year-old man was arrested for breach of bail on Sunday night, and appeared in the Wellington District Court on Monday. A 53-year-old man was charged with possessing an offensive weapon was arrested and appeared in the Wellington District Court on Monday.

A 33-year-old man was arrested for breach of bail on Monday and is due to appear at the Wellington District Court on Tuesday. And a 55-year-old man was charged with wilful trespass on Sunday night, and will appear in the Wellington District Court on March 3.

Police also said they seized pipes and plywood sheets which protesters were attempting to carry through the cordon, and vehicles, including tractors, were prevented from entering.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Tensions are high on Monday, as a face-off between anti-mandate protesters and police pushes the cordon back up Hill St.

At least 17 people believed to have attended the protest have tested positive for Covid-19, with three in hospital.

Health officials are concerned the anti-mandate occupation at Parliament could become a “super spreader event”.