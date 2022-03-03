Parliament grounds clean-up crew to show 'what community actually looks like'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks to media about the police operation to remove protesters from

Wellington volunteers are planning to clean up Parliament grounds in order to return the area to the public now protesters who have occupied the site for more than three weeks have been evicted.

Police stormed the occupation on Wednesday, taking back control of Parliament lawn and clearing the makeshift campsite of the tents, gazebos, and signs that have been on the grounds since early February.

“This is not a counter-occupation, it’s an un-occupation,” said Wellington resident and data journalist Keith Ng, who has been organising The Big Clean-Up. “We want to make people feel that Parliament’s grounds are a public space again, to return it to the public.”

The volunteers are waiting on confirmation from Parliament, due to the risk posed by remaining hazardous materials such as gas canisters .

“There's the risk there’s still hazardous materials down there,” Ng said.

While there would be a physical clean-up to start with, Ng said a big part of the efforts would focus on symbolically cleansing and restoring Parliament as a public space for everyone.

“I noticed when I walked past the protest site, that I was feeling a lot of anger about the protest, lots of unhelpful and toxic emotions,” he said.

Someone on social media suggested a clean-up. “That idea felt really good, to redirect the negative energy we’re feeling into something positive.”

The clean-up was a practical action people could take in rejection of the occupation’s message, without having to address the “very difficult” question of having to bring people back from the rabbit hole of misinformation and conspiracies.

The Big Clean-Up had received permission from the Speaker of the House, Trevor Mallard, to conduct the clean-up effort.

Ng said Wellington community groups including the Returned and Services Association and the Wellington Abrahamic Council will provide volunteers to help out.

A general call-out for volunteers had gone up on The Big Clean-Up’s website.

Aotearoa Stronger Together, a community organisation formed to resist the protesters and their message, is also working with Ng on the clean-up effort.

Spokesperson Justine Sachs said the clean-up could give visibility to those disagreed with the occupation’s message.

They would be undertaking fundraising efforts to provide material support for affected workers and small businesses in the area.

“We want to show what community actually looks like, what solidarity actually looks like,” Sachs said.