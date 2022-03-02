Occupation day 23: Fires erupt at Parliament grounds as police evict protesters

What you need to know / Kia mōhio mai koe:

It is day 23 of the occupation.

Police appear to have taken back control of Parliament grounds after conducting a major operation to remove protesters.

Fires which broke out on Parliament grounds appear to be extinguished.

38 protesters have been arrested and at least 30 vehicles had been towed.

Officers are in riot gear, using pepper spray, and have a police helicopter involved the operation.

Protesters have home-made weapons including pitchforks and plywood shields.

At least 20 people connected to the protest have Covid-19.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A blaze burns at the Parliament protest on Wednesday.

Police have taken back control of Parliament grounds after they forced protesters out of the area and ripped down their makeshift camp including tents, gazebos, toilets and kitchen marquees.

But hundreds of people remained on surrounding streets on Wednesday afternoon. While police turned the hose on those protesters, they retaliated by throwing bricks and other projectiles. At 4.40pm police had yet to clear the tents on the grounds of the law school across the road from Parliament.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A woman throws a plastic bin onto a fire lit at Parliament grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, emergency services appear to have brought under control fires which broke out around the Parliamentary lawn and playground on Wednesday afternoon. Smoke billowed across the site as protesters were seen throwing objects into the blaze.

After the site was stormed, rubbish was strewn everywhere.

Monique Ford/Stuff Firefighters rushed to the Parliament occupation after fires broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

That came after police advanced a major operation to remove protesters, their tents and other equipment from the site throughout Wednesday. Police Commissioner Andrew Coster earlier said the message was simple: “Please go home”.

“We will continue this operation until it is completed. And that will take as long as it takes,” he said at a media briefing. “When the job is done, then we will be finished.”

STUFF A tent was set on fire as police moved to remove protesters from Parliament grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Protesters were pepper sprayed throughout Wednesday, as the planned operation involving hundreds of police officers and a police helicopter moved in to remove the occupation at Parliament. As of 3.40pm Wednesday 38 people had been arrested.

The arrests were for a range of offences including wilful trespass, obstruction, wilful damage, assaults police, possession of a restricted weapon, and refusing to provide identifying details.

George Block/Stuff Police advance on protesters on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday milk ran down Molesworth St as protesters used it to wash the pepper spray out of their eyes. Protesters fought back with home-made weapons, including pitchforks and plywood shields. Some pointed a laser at the police helicopter.

The police operation was the result of a change in the make-up of the crowd of protesters and an escalation in concerning behaviour, Coster said. “Nothing about this protest has been acceptable.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police in their riot gear move through the camp at Parliament mid-Wednesday afternoon.

He labelled the protest “one of the most significant events in our recent history”.

“Our intent is to reclaim public roads and restore order. ... We have urged protesters who have not already departed, to leave now. Our message to those who do not wish to be caught up in our operation is, please go home,” an emailed police statement said about 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Bill Hickman/Stuff Protesters recover after police moved in to remove tents.

“We were clear from the start that de-escalation was the preferred option. And during a period of engagement with protest leaders we were able to get in place tactics that de-escalated both the number of people and vehicles at the site.

“However, we reached the stage where protest leaders were either unwilling, or unable, to affect meaningful change to the behaviour and the impact of the protest on Wellington.”

George Block/Stuff Fires broke out at the Parliament protest on Wednesday.

Police had become concerned those with good intentions were outnumbered by “those with a willingness to use violence to effect their means”.

“This has never been about preventing lawful protest, but this particular protest has reached a stage where the harm being done far outweighs any legitimate protest.”

GLENN MCCONNELL/STUFF Police and protesters violently clashed during a chaotic morning on Molesworth Street in Wellington on Wednesday (some of the language may be offensive).

The 30 vehicles towed by Wednesday afternoon included a number of vans, camper vans and trucks. They had been seized and would not be returned in the immediate future, police said.

Three police staff received injuries on Wednesday, two with abrasions and one with paint thrown in the face.

Monique Ford/Stuff Smoke seen billowing from the site on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were being assisted by Wellington City Council, Corrections, Oranga Tamariki, Fire and Emergency NZ, the New Zealand Defence Force, and Wellington Free Ambulance.

At least 20 people with Covid-19 have been linked to the protest. Wednesday was day 23 of the anti-mandate occupation.