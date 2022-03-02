Occupation day 23: Police make arrests, pepper spray protesters during removal operation

What you need to know / Kia mōhio mai koe:

It is day 23 of the occupation.

Police are conducting a major operation to remove protesters and have advised the public to stay away from the area around Parliament.

Around 20 protesters have been arrested and tensions are high.

Officers are wearing riot gear, using pepper spray, and have a police helicopter involved.

Protesters have home-made weapons including pitchforks and plywood shields.

At least 20 people connected to the protest have Covid-19, with three in hospital.

Around 20 protesters have been arrested by police, as tensions escalate during the police operation to remove protesters from Parliament grounds.

Protesters are being pepper sprayed, as a pre-planned operation involving hundreds of police officers and a helicopter moves in to remove the occupation at Parliament.

Milk runs down Molesworth St as protesters use it to wash the pepper spray out of their eyes.

Police said they had spotted protesters with home-made weapons, including pitchforks and plywood shields. Some were pointing a laser at the police helicopter.

Today marks day 23 of the anti-mandate occupation and violence is on the rise, with skirmishes breaking out at the police line. Van loads of officers have been arriving since around 3.30am.

The protesters’ toilets were blocked off by lines of police officers, and police shook tents to wake protesters on Parliament lawn before removing empty tents. Protesters were very agitated at these actions, yelling and swearing at police.

The operation appeared to be working, with many dejected protesters trying to exit the area with their vehicles. A 7.30am police statement said the operation was progressing as planned.

Police advised the public to stay away from the area around Parliament, in a statement sent out just after 6am. Commuters into the northern part of Wellington City were adviesed they should expect delays.

The statement said “a pre-planned operation is under way to restore access within the protest area on Parliament grounds”. A later statement said police were also trying to “restore order”.

Protesters pushed on and served breakfast in their camp about 7am, but by 8.30am they took down the kitchen marquees which have been up for weeks. The occupation-appointed security guards were on edge, asking media to leave the camp.

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean confirmed council staff were on standby to collect rubbish from the protest site when possible. The council was not currently towing cars as police were taking the lead.

There are now 20 people with Covid-19 linked to the protest, although under phase 3 of the Government’s response, people are not being interviewed. Instead, they are asked to fill out a contact tracing form.

The Ministry of Health remains concerned about protesters becoming severely ill, and the potential for the protest to become “a superspreader event”.

A statement by the various protest groups sent just before 7pm on Tuesday said they were “very concerned” that police planned to use tear gas or water cannons overnight in order to clear the protest site.

About 40 concrete blocks were delivered to the back of Parliament on Tuesday evening. Bollards of this kind have so far been used to block entrances and fill gaps through which vehicles could join the occupation.

Tuesday also saw police remove a temporary shower block, angering protesters, and five police cars were found to have their tyres let down.

A police statement confirmed the showers had been removed during a 50-minute operation around midnight, when street lights were turned off and a forklift moved in to shift the small prefab building.

Occupiers responded angrily, calling police “cowards and bullies”, and mocking them for wearing masks.