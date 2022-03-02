Occupation day 23: Police oust protesters from Parliament grounds, Ardern condemns violence

What you need to know / Kia mōhio mai koe:

It is day 23 of the occupation.

Police have taken back control of Parliament’s grounds and Molesworth St after conducting a major operation to remove protesters.

Fires that broke out on Parliament’s grounds have been extinguished.

65 protesters have been arrested and up to 50 vehicles have been towed, with another 30 removed voluntarily.

Officers are in riot gear, using pepper spray, and have a police helicopter involved the operation.

Protesters have home-made weapons including pitchforks and plywood shields and are throwing bricks at police.

At least 20 people connected to the protest have Covid-19.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A blaze burns at the Parliament protest on Wednesday.

Police have taken back control of Parliament grounds and Molesworth St in Wellington after they forced protesters out of the area and ripped down their makeshift camp including tents, gazebos, toilets and kitchen marquees.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the “wild and dangerous” mis- and dis-information and conspiracy theories which drove protesters’ “extreme and violent” manner over the last three weeks, and vowed that Aotearoa would not be defined by the occupation.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A woman throws a plastic bin onto a fire lit at Parliament grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

“It was an attack on our frontline police. It was an attack on our Parliament. It was an attack on our values, and it was wrong,” Ardern said at a media conference on Wednesday afternoon.

“The reason it would have shaken so many to witness it is because it stands so completely against not just our response to Covid, but who we are as people.”

George Block/Stuff Protesters dig up bricks from the Wellington pavement to throw at police.

Hundreds of people remained on surrounding streets on Wednesday evening. While police turned the hose on those protesters, they retaliated by throwing bricks dug up from nearby pavement, and other projectiles. At 6pm police had yet to clear the tents on the grounds of the law school across the road from Parliament.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site on day 23.

One officer was seen being tended to by paramedics outside Parliament on Wednesday evening as loud bangs rang out across the area.

Meanwhile, emergency services have brought under control fires which broke out around the Parliamentary lawn and playground on Wednesday. Smoke billowed across the site as protesters were seen throwing objects into the blaze.

ROSS GIBLIN/Stuff Rubbish strewn across the site on Wednesday afternoon.

Rubbish was strewn across Parliament’s lawns in the wake of the chaos.

That came after police advanced a major operation to remove protesters, their tents and other equipment from the site throughout Wednesday. Police Commissioner Andrew Coster earlier said the message was simple: “Please go home”.

STUFF A tent was set on fire as police moved to remove protesters from Parliament grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

“We will continue this operation until it is completed. And that will take as long as it takes,” he said at a media briefing. “When the job is done, then we will be finished.”

Protesters were pepper sprayed throughout Wednesday, as the planned operation involving hundreds of police officers and a police helicopter moved in to remove the occupation at Parliament. As of 3.40pm Wednesday 38 people had been arrested.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police clash with protesters on Molesworth St on Wednesday.

The arrests were for a range of offences including wilful trespass, obstruction, wilful damage, assaults police, possession of a restricted weapon and refusing to provide identifying details.

On Wednesday milk ran down Molesworth St as protesters used it to wash pepper spray out of their eyes. Protesters tried to fight police off with home-made weapons including pitchforks and plywood shields. Some pointed a laser at the police helicopter.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police in their riot gear move through the camp at Parliament mid-Wednesday afternoon.

The police operation was the result of a change in the make-up of the crowd of protesters and an escalation in concerning behaviour, Coster said. “Nothing about this protest has been acceptable.”

He labelled the protest “one of the most significant events in our recent history”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Protesters throw projectiles at police on Wednesday.

“Our intent is to reclaim public roads and restore order. ... We have urged protesters who have not already departed, to leave now. Our message to those who do not wish to be caught up in our operation is, please go home,” an emailed police statement said about 1.30pm on Wednesday.

“We were clear from the start that de-escalation was the preferred option. And during a period of engagement with protest leaders we were able to get in place tactics that de-escalated both the number of people and vehicles at the site.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Protesters treated their eyes with milk after being pepper sprayed by police.

“However, we reached the stage where protest leaders were either unwilling, or unable, to affect meaningful change to the behaviour and the impact of the protest on Wellington.”

Police had become concerned those with good intentions were outnumbered by “those with a willingness to use violence to effect their means”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Fires broke out at the Parliament protest on Wednesday.

“This has never been about preventing lawful protest, but this particular protest has reached a stage where the harm being done far outweighs any legitimate protest.”

The 30 vehicles towed by Wednesday afternoon included a number of vans, camper vans and trucks. They had been seized and would not be returned in the immediate future, police said.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Explosions and fires were rampant around Parliament on Wednesday.

At least three police staff received injuries on Wednesday – two with abrasions and one with paint thrown in their face.

Police were being assisted by Wellington City Council, Corrections, Oranga Tamariki, Fire and Emergency NZ, the New Zealand Defence Force, and Wellington Free Ambulance.

Scenes of chaos outside Parliament on Wednesday.

At least 20 people with Covid-19 have been linked to the protest. Wednesday was day 23 of the anti-mandate occupation.