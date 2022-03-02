Protesters disperse from Parliament after major police operation

What you need to know / Kia mōhio mai koe:

Wednesday marked day 23 of the occupation.

Police have taken back control of Parliament’s grounds and surrounding streets after conducting a major operation to remove protesters.

Protesters have largely vacated the area.

65 protesters have been arrested and up to 50 vehicles have been towed .

. Metlink has closed Wellington Railway Station and suspended all rail services.

Kate Green/Stuff Crowds had dispersed most previously blocked areas by 9pm on Wednesday.

Police have taken back control of Parliament grounds and most surrounding streets in Wellington after they forced protesters out of the area and ripped down their makeshift camp including tents, gazebos, toilets and kitchen marquees.

While at least 150 protesters were still confronting police in streets in the parliamentary precinct more than 12 hours after the start of the police operation, by 9pm protesters appeared to have vacated the site and crowds dispersed. Police had also cleared the law campus opposite Parliament of tents.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A blaze burns at the Parliament protest on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern condemned the “wild and dangerous” mis- and dis-information and conspiracy theories which drove protesters’ “extreme and violent” manner over the last three weeks, and vowed that Aotearoa would not be defined by the occupation.

“It was an attack on our frontline police. It was an attack on our Parliament. It was an attack on our values, and it was wrong,” Ardern said at a media conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Ross Giblin/Stuff A woman throws a plastic bin onto a fire lit at Parliament grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

George Block/Stuff Protesters dig up bricks from the Wellington pavement to throw at police.

“The reason it would have shaken so many to witness it is because it stands so completely against not just our response to Covid, but who we are as people.”

Wellington mayor Andy Foster said the riot-like scenes were “unprecedented” and “deeply troubling”, and claimed the protest had come to a conclusion. “I think everybody will be greatly relieved now the protest is especially over.”

While about 150 to 200 protesters remained on Parliament’s surrounding streets on Wednesday evening, lobbying bricks dug up from pavement and other projectiles including apples at police in riotous scenes, they later left the site.

Stuff Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site on day 23.

Police earlier turned a fire hose on those protesters and fenced them into areas further away from Parliament, including the bus interchange near Thorndon Quay. At one stage protesters picked up a hose and turned it on police.

At 6.45pm Wednesday transport operator Metlink said it was closing Wellington Railway Station and suspending all rail services as a result of the “deteriorating” situation. It would continue to assess the situation throughout Wednesday night and resume services when safe to do so.

ROSS GIBLIN/Stuff Rubbish strewn across the site on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, emergency services had brought under control fires which broke out around the Parliamentary lawn and playground on Wednesday. Smoke billowed across the site as protesters were seen throwing objects into the blaze.

Rubbish was strewn across Parliament’s lawns in the wake of the chaos.

“I’m very glad they are getting rid of the protesters, I’m relieved. I haven’t felt safe in the city,” said local resident Emily, as crowds gathered to watch on a Lambton Quay rooftop.

STUFF A tent was set on fire as police moved to remove protesters from Parliament grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Earlier in the day Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said the message to the protesters was simple: “Please go home”.

“We will continue this operation until it is completed. And that will take as long as it takes,” he said at a media briefing. “When the job is done, then we will be finished.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Police remove rubbish from the area.

Protesters were pepper sprayed as the planned operation involving hundreds of police officers and a police helicopter moved in to remove the occupation at Parliament. As of 6pm Wednesday 65 people had been arrested for wilful trespass, obstruction, wilful damage, assaults police, possession of a restricted weapon and refusing to provide identifying details.

On Wednesday milk ran down Molesworth St as protesters used it to wash pepper spray out of their eyes. Protesters tried to fight police off with home-made weapons including pitchforks and plywood shields, while others pointed a laser at the police helicopter.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Police in their riot gear move through the camp at Parliament mid-Wednesday afternoon.

The operation was the result of a change in the make-up of the crowd of protesters and an escalation in concerning behaviour, Coster said. “Nothing about this protest has been acceptable.”

He labelled the protest “one of the most significant events in our recent history”.

“Our intent is to reclaim public roads and restore order. ... We have urged protesters who have not already departed, to leave now. Our message to those who do not wish to be caught up in our operation is, please go home,” an emailed police statement said at 1.30pm on Wednesday.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Protesters throw projectiles at police on Wednesday.

“We were clear from the start that de-escalation was the preferred option. And during a period of engagement with protest leaders we were able to get in place tactics that de-escalated both the number of people and vehicles at the site.

“However, we reached the stage where protest leaders were either unwilling, or unable, to affect meaningful change to the behaviour and the impact of the protest on Wellington.”

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Protesters treated their eyes with milk after being pepper sprayed by police.

Police had become concerned those with good intentions were outnumbered by “those with a willingness to use violence to effect their means”.

“This has never been about preventing lawful protest, but this particular protest has reached a stage where the harm being done far outweighs any legitimate protest.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Fires broke out at the Parliament protest on Wednesday.

The up to 50 vehicles towed by Wednesday afternoon by police included a number of vans, camper vans and trucks. They had been seized and would not be returned in the immediate future, police said.

At least three police staff received injuries on Wednesday – two with abrasions and one with paint thrown in their face.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Explosions and fires were rampant around Parliament on Wednesday.

Police were being assisted by Wellington City Council, Corrections, Oranga Tamariki, Fire and Emergency NZ, the Defence Force, and Wellington Free Ambulance.

At least 20 people with Covid-19 have been linked to the protest.

Wednesday was day 23 of the anti-mandate occupation.

Scenes of chaos outside Parliament on Wednesday.

Additional reporting: Kate Green, Ellen O’Dwyer, Michelle Duff, Thomas Manch, Luke Malpass, Glenn McConnell, Bill Hickman, Matt Tso, Bess Manson