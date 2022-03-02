Isolation food criticised amid hundreds of Victoria University hall cases

Police and protesters violently clashed during a chaotic morning on Molesworth Street in Wellington on Wednesday (some of the language may be offensive).

Disappointing food reviews are emerging from inside Victoria University’s halls of residence, where there have been up to 850 active Covid-19 cases at one time.

About 30 per cent of all Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington’s hall students have been infected at the peak, while across town at Massey University there is a blanket refusal to outline the scope of the problem with even the students’ association unable to get information.

It comes amid the Omicron wave of the Covid-19 outbreak, on a day more than 22,000 cases of community transmission are confirmed including 1115 in Wellington’s Capital and Coast health board area and 473 in nearby Hutt Valley.

Victoria University chief operating officer Mark Loveard said about 30 per cent of the residents in its halls had tested positive for Covid-19 with active case numbers fluctuating between 600 and 850.

Supplied/Stuff The food an 18-year-old student isolating at Te Puni was served for dinner last night.

“University resources are focussed on responding to the Covid-19 outbreak, with the health and safety of our students and staff being our highest priority,” he said.

“Staff from across the university are working round [the] clock to look after the welfare of our students who are isolating in our halls of residence.”

Te Puni resident Skye Wright left the Wellington hall on Monday night because of the lack of support while she was isolating with Covid-19.

She said there was a lack of nutritious food available. One meal included canned mushrooms and tinned baked beans, a hash brown, and a couple of rashers of bacon. It arrived at her door lukewarm.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Students moved into Victoria University’s halls less than two weeks ago. Covid-19 numbers in halls have now reached as high as 850.

"You want to be eating good food when you're sick to get better, and that was not happening.”

They received an isolation pack from the hall with a couple of bottles of water and bin liners but no lozenges or paracetamol.

Wright said the lack of information about the numbers of Covid cases in the halls left students in the dark.

Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association President Ralph Zambrano said the university failed to heed warnings from his association when students first started coming to Wellington almost two weeks ago.

supplied A meal given to a student isolating with Covid-19 at Victoria University's Te Puni hall of residence.

“What we are seeing now is a result of that fractured response,” he said.

Similar claims were this week made by the Tertiary Education Union.

The university has previously said there had been detailed planning to prepare for an outbreak of Covid-19 in halls and “good systems are in place”.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Massey University refused to say how many students in its halls had Covid-19.

A mother of a student at Victoria’s Boulcott Hall in central Wellington shared messages from her daughter saying she had to deliver water to a friend in isolation – to drink and cook noodles for dinner.

“They have cut the menu down but it is just revolting,” the mother said.

Her daughter was paying about $450 per week for accommodation and food.

Meanwhile, Massey University Students' Association co-president Elizabeth Hodgson was anecdotally aware of cases in three Wellington halls used by Massey students but had been unable to find out from the university how many there were.

An unnamed Massey University spokeswoman said the university would not share hall case numbers as “numbers at one point in time will not be representative of the situation, which evolves daily”.