Occupation: Protesters lose ground, key amenities in assertive police operation

Police and protesters violently clashed during a chaotic morning on Molesworth Street in Wellington on Wednesday (some of the language may be offensive).

Protesters have lost key amenities and ground during an assertive police operation to clear the streets around Parliament grounds, on day 23 of the occupation.

Police started on the outer perimeter and moved en-masse into the occupied area, towing vehicles and tearing down tents.

By mid-afternoon on Wednesday, police had moved swiftly to remove tents that remained illegally pitched on Parliament lawn. By late-afternoon, police had moved across Parliament law, tearing down the remaining tents and gazebos, as protesters retaliated by throwing objects at police, and lighting fires.

Monique Ford/Stuff Police tactics group has moved swiftly and assertively to dismantle tents on, and around, Parliament grounds.

The operation kicked off about 6am on Wednesday, when police moved in to enforce the Policing Act, which enabled officers – armed with riot shields and pepper spray – to clear the streets and public areas surrounding Parliament.

By midday, protesters had lost infrastructure that has been key to their ability to continue the occupation for more than three weeks. And police had reclaimed Aitken St, Hill St, and the area in front of the Parliamentary Library.

Monique Ford/Stuff An assertive push by police has seen protesters lose significant ground and key amenities.

Police removed an illegally plumbed in toilet block from the corner of Molesworth St and Hill St on Wednesday morning. They also removed some portaloos, transporting them on the back of a truck.

This comes a day after police removed a heated prefab shower block, which had been dropped off to the occupation site.

Monique Ford/Stuff Toilets being removed from the occupation site in Wellington.

In response to police removing sanitation infrastructure, protesters attempted to move the remaining portaloos onto Parliament grounds, in an effort to hold onto some core amenities.

Catering tents, which have been operating throughout the occupation, were also taken down and removed from Molesworth St. Food trucks that had parked up alongside the catering tents were gone on Wednesday morning.

Monique Ford/Stuff Protesters seen from above holding the occupation line.

While tents continued to cover the lawn in front of Parliament House and the Beehive, police spent the morning removing tents from the lawns in the areas surrounding the Parliamentary precinct.

A couple of dozen tents that had been erected outside the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul were removed on Wednesday morning. Tents from in front of the Parliamentary Library, and others scattered nearby were also torn down.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Police and protesters clash on Wednesday morning near Aitken St.

The discarded tents and plastic sheeting from infrastructure that has been a fixture on, and around, Parliament grounds for the past three weeks sat in large piles – one next to a bus stop outside the cathedral, and another in front of the Parliament Library.

On Wednesday afternoon, police began loading disassembled tents and old mattresses onto a rubbish truck.

Victoria University of Wellington vice-chancellor Grant Guilford said protesters had been leaving the university’s law school premises, at the Old Government Buildings, of their own accord.

Monique Ford/Stuff Police have torn down dozens of tents, during an operation to reclaim the area around Parliament.

The police operation had not stretched to the law school, but the university and police both noted some protesters had made the decision to leave the occupation, after the events that unfolded on Wednesday morning. Police were on-site to make sure those who wanted to leave could do so safely – about 30 chose to leave.

On Wednesday, police towed about 50 vehicles, including vans, campervans and trucks. Some vehicles were uplifted using a forklift, and placed on trucks to then be removed from the area.

Police said those vehicles had been seized, and would not be returned in the immediate future.

Stuff Protester vehicles scooped up by forklifts.

The removal of cars, tents and other infrastructure had allowed police to further shrink the protest perimeter – something authorities had been slowly advancing for the past week.

These maps show the size of the occupation before and after Wednesday’s operation.

However, at least a couple of hundred protesters remain at the occupation, and the atmosphere is tense.

The co-ordinated police operation, which relied on the addition of several hundred police from around the country, had made a marked dent in the occupation site. But protesters remained on and next to Parliament lawn, around the cenotaph, the law school, and the bus exchange.

Among the protesters are a number of children. Police have repeatedly raised concerns about the presence of children at the occupation, and say they are working with Oranga Tamariki staff.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Police arrested 65 protesters on Wednesday.

Police made 65 arrests between 6am and 6pm on Wednesday, following clashes with protesters, in which some people carried makeshift shields, pitchforks, and countered the police use of pepper spray with a fire extinguisher.

Three police officers were injured during the operation, and several protesters were treated for injuries.

A laser was also pointed at a police helicopter, which was circling overhead from early in the morning.

Monique Ford/Stuff Police take shelter outside the cathedral, using the opportunity to rest and eat lunch.

On Wednesday afternoon, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster signalled the operation could continue for some hours yet.

“We will continue this operation until it is completed. And that will take as long as it takes," he told reporters during a press conference. “When the job is done, then we will be finished.”

“We need to return order to this part of Wellington and that means clearing the streets, and it means clearing tents and structures from Parliament grounds.”

– Additional reporting Matthew Tso