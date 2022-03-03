Clean-up begins for Parliament and Wellington after protesters evicted

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks to media about the police operation to remove protesters from

New Zealand is cleaning up the physical detritus and the cultural divisions left by the 23-day-long occupation of Parliament's grounds, following a day of historic confrontations in the capital.

While police had taken back control of Parliament grounds on Wednesday night, a statement from police received about 11pm said a small number of protesters remained near the Victoria University Pipitea campus.

Earlier, some 200 defiant protesters – mostly the agitators behind yesterday's violence – were seen on the surrounding streets.They were forced out of Parliament grounds in a huge police operation that saw protesters setting their tents on fire and even throwing gas tanks into the flames, as lines of police in riot gear forced them to retreat. They later appeared to have vacated the site.

“I think this is going to be a pretty historic day,” said Lara Greaves, a political scientist at Auckland University, who described the scenes as “incredibly shocking”.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The anti-mandate protest at Parliament was broken up on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hinted at the significance of the day’s events – and the three weeks before them.

“In fact when we look back on this period in our history, I hope we remember one thing,” she said from the Beehive, as protesters threw paving stones at police trying to force the remaining occupiers out of Parliament’s grounds. “Thousands more lives were saved in the past two years by your actions as New Zealanders than were on that front lawn of Parliament today.”

STUFF A tent was set on fire as police moved to remove protesters from Parliament grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

But she said New Zealand would have to deal with the “wild and dangerous” misinformation and disinformation that had led protesters, the vast majority of them opposed to the Government’s Covid-19 vaccine mandates, to convey their dissent in such an “extreme and violent” manner.

Police launched their operation to force the protesters out of the parliamentary precinct before dawn on Wednesday, first clearing Molesworth and the other streets that had been blocked with cars and tents. They used pepper spray to force back the increasingly aggressive protesters.

Then, after Police Commissioner Andrew Coster issued one last warning to the protesters to leave, officers in riot gear pushed into Parliament’s grounds and swiftly cleared them. But the remaining protesters fought back, throwing everything from chairs to rubbish bins at the officers, while also setting fire to the remnants of their camp.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Chaotic and surreal scenes emerged at Parliament throughout Wednesday afternoon.

The parliamentary precinct echoed with the booms of gas tanks exploding on the fires, while huge plumes of acrid black smoke filled the sky.

Many protesters left, but a hard core remained entrenched in the surrounding streets on Wednesday night. The gates to Victoria University law school were locked, with some tents still inside, and Metlink said it was closing Wellington Railway Station and suspending all rail services due to the “deteriorating” situation.

Greaves said the protest was different from previous large demonstrations in that it was propelled by a small crowd who became extreme and violent in their actions.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds on Wednesday.

But the protest had confirmed the MMP system had protected Aotearoa against extremism, she said, and stopped the protesters from gaining real traction.

However, there would be concern about how the protesters were radicalised online.

“How are we going to bring these people back in from feeling disenfranchised [to] voting, and accessing medical care? That’s an important challenge,” Greaves said.

University of Canterbury expert Lindsey MacDonald agreed that much hard work remained.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Political science experts said Wednesday marked the start of a new era.

“This is the start of a long journey to confront the disinformation and misinformation that we've enabled via the corporations of the Internet,” he said, adding that New Zealand would need to consider whether it started regulating Facebook and Google.

“Today we saw what happens if we don't,” he said. The Internet could indoctrinate people into “incredibly dangerous beliefs” that could turn into “incredibly violent rhetoric” extremely quickly.