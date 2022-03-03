Criminal investigation, hazard check under way after Parliament occupation

Police have established a crime scene around Parliament grounds and surrounding areas so forensic investigators could determine those responsible for the arsons and other crimes which occurred amid Wednesday’s chaotic scenes.

On Thursday police said they had launched a formal investigation focussing on identifying criminal offending related to the protest and occupation.

A hazard check would be completed before the area reopened to the public.

Police investigators had started to review a “huge amount of footage” taken during Wednesday’s removal operation, to identify possible lines of inquiry and prosecution, according to a police statement.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Jacinda Ardern tours the trashed Parliament grounds in Wellington on Thursday.

Police have arrested 100 people relating to the 23-day-long occupation, including 11 people on Thursday on charges including arson, grievous bodily harm, inciting violence, theft, assault, trespass and obstruction.

Aitken St remained blocked from Mulgrave St on Thursday evening, while parts of Hill St and Molesworth St also remained closed to vehicles, with limited pedestrian access. Parliament’s grounds remain closed.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Ardern had avoided the physical site until Thursday.

Police were working with Wellington City Council to have roads accessible “as soon as possible”.

Police continue to manage the cordon around the area. Concrete bollards set up around Parliament will be removed from Friday.

More than 500 police staff were involved in Wednesday’s operation, 40 of whom were injured. Eight of those officers required hospital treatment and all had been discharged as of Thursday afternoon.

Chris McKeen/Stuff On Wednesday night police patrolled and operated cordon lines around Parliament.

The majority of the injuries to officers were minor lacerations and bumps, however, those in hospital suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Overnight Wednesday, council contractors and members of the New Zealand Defence Force cleared debris from the end of Lambton Quay. The piles of rubbish visible all over the site had mostly been cleared away by early Thursday.

On Thursday morning, Wellingtonians driving past the area had been yelling out “thanks” and “good job” to police officers.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police take down signs and begin the clean-up effort on Wednesday night.

Resident Cathy Cooper, of Te Aro, said she was disgusted with the protesters. “I can’t believe they trashed Parliament and disrespected our city. You just didn’t want to come down this end of town. The police did an awesome job.”

She said Wellingtonians would brush off the dust and get on with things.

Keeley Peachey works, lives and studies around the former occupied zone. She said it was about time the occupiers were booted out. “I go to the law school, and it's been quite disruptive not being able to to to campus – hopefully we’ll be able to go back soon. Living around here, you just couldn’t escape them.”

Metlink announced the Wellington Railway Station was back up and running at 6.40am on Thursday after its temporary closure, but advised passengers that there could be minor delays. Bus diversions which were in place for the past three weeks would continue, it said.

JERICHO ROCK-ARCHER/Stuff Protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds on Wednesday.

“I think this is going to be a pretty historic day,” said Lara Greaves, a political scientist at Auckland University, who described the scenes as “incredibly shocking”.

Greaves said the protest was different from previous large demonstrations in that it was propelled by a small crowd who became extreme and violent in their actions.

But the protest had confirmed the MMP system had protected Aotearoa against extremism, she said, and stopped the protesters from gaining real traction.

However, there would be concern about how the protesters were radicalised online.

“How are we going to bring these people back in from feeling disenfranchised [to] voting, and accessing medical care? That’s an important challenge,” Greaves said.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Political science experts said Wednesday marked the start of a new era.

University of Canterbury expert Lindsey MacDonald agreed that much hard work remained.

“This is the start of a long journey to confront the disinformation and misinformation that we've enabled via the corporations of the Internet,” he said, adding that New Zealand would need to consider whether it started regulating Facebook and Google.

“Today we saw what happens if we don't,” he said. The Internet could indoctrinate people into “incredibly dangerous beliefs” that could turn into “incredibly violent rhetoric” extremely quickly.