Debris from Parliament occupation swept away as clean-up under way

The day after: the clean-up after the Parliament riot.

Front end loaders, a digger, and water blasters – and teams from the police, aviation security and Wellington City Council – are clearing the rubbish left on Parliament grounds by the protesters who occupied the lawn and surrounding streets for more than three weeks.

Wellingtonians could be heard yelling out encouragement – “thanks for all your work”, “congratulations” – to police, who mingled on site with the clean-up crew.

It comes after a 23-day protest-turned-occupation of Parliament grounds ended dramatically on Wednesday when hundreds of police, some in riot gear, cleared the site.

Fires were lit on Wednesday as hostile occupiers retreated. The places where fires were set are ringed by police tape as police are still in control of the site.

Rubbish from the 23-day protest fills Parliament grounds.

Today the extent of the damage and mess is clear – charred trees and a burnt playground, the tents and other camping gear left by occupiers – as well as graffiti, bricks pried from the ground , and an unknown extent of damage to infrastructure. Much of the detritus being cleared would end up at the Wellington landfill.

“We are expecting significant gardening and landscape work,” council spokesman Richard MacLean said.

When and if they’re allowed an army of volunteers is ready to help.

Police cordon off an area outside Parliament.

Paul Eagle, a former Wellington deputy mayor and now Rongotai MP, arrived to work on Thursday to emails from about 500 Wellingtonians keen to volunteer to help clean the area. He had referred them to a website set up on coordinate volunteers.

Speaker Trevor Mallard told Eagle volunteers would be welcome once experts had assessed the ground.

“Let’s rebuild our city, we have the ‘absolutely, positively’ back,” Eagle said.

And to occupiers wanting to return: “Your point has been made thank you, go home.”

Crews clean up Parliament grounds

Council chief executive Barbara McKerrow called for caution before any public clean-up though the offer was appreciated.

“Given the significant health and safety issues – and the recent presence of people with Covid – we’re asking Wellingtonians to please stay away in the first instance and leave the initial clean-up to our professional cleaners,” she said.

Major clean-up needed after protesters occupied the Parliament lawn for more than three weeks.

Keith Ng is an organiser of a citizen clean-up which by Thursday morning had raised more than $9000. The website said mana whenua was also deciding how best to proceed.

Ng said more than 2000 individuals had registered, as well as several groups, including schools and workplaces which had been affected by the occupation.

Groups included the Returned and Services Association, Wellington Abrahamic Council, Wellington Girls' College, staff from the National Library, and student groups from Victoria University.

"I think it's been such a frustrating experience, people want to be able to do something."

Organisers had been in touch with Speaker of the House Trevor Mallard who had received their offer of help positively.

Ng said it was a matter of waiting for authorities and other organisations to do what they needed to do before volunteers could get in. It was hoped the clean-up could begin next week.

Wellington City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons on Wednesday night started a fundraiser to fix the new playground on Parliament lawns after video emerged showing a fire blazing there. If the money was not fully needed, money raised would go to expanding the playground. It was more than $14,000 on Thursday afternoon.

“Burning the children’s slide tells you everything you need to know about these thoughtless protestors ...,” she said.

“So many children including mine love that slide and it’s so refreshing to channel the anger into something constructive like this.”