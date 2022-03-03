Lower speed limit, pedestrian crossing coming for Wellington's Cobham Drive

The proposed Cobham Drive crossing on SH1 near the ASB Sports Centre.

The speed limit on Cobham Drive is set to drop from 70kph to 60kph, and a new pedestrian crossing installed.

Construction of the crossing will begin in April, while the speed limit will also drop from 70kph to 50kph on Ruahine Street.

The route from the city to the Airport and Wellington’s eastern suburbs is a contentious one, withtraffic often grinding to a stand still.

Pedestrian access from one side of the road to the other is limited, and often sees people crossing dangerously near speeding traffic.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s director regional relationships, Emma Speight, said it’s a big reason why the decision was made.

“Right now, people are making unsafe crossings because there is no convenient alternative for almost two kilometres along Cobham Drive,” Speight said. “Our priority is creating a safer environment as soon as possible, while also planning for the future.”

While the crossing is being constructed, Let’s Get Wellington Moving is still considering a bridge or underpass as a longer term option for Cobham Drive.

Speight said the addition of a crossing will make it considerably safer for pedestrians and cyclists.

Supplied The proposed Cobham Drive crossing on SH1 near the ASB Sports Centre.

The crossing will operate only when a person triggers it, with red lights halting traffic. It will also be sequenced so one side of the road doesn't immediately come to a halt while someone crosses the other side of the road.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving predicts 250 people per day will use the crossing, and on average traffic is expected to stop for 15 seconds when the crossing is triggered.

A journey from the Airport to Ngauranga Gorge may take up to 50 seconds longer during peak period, as a result of the crossing and lower speed limits.

But crashes are expected to reduce, as well. Over the past decade, 528 crashes happened on the route, killing two people and seriously injuring 16.

“This is an important corridor for everyone living in the Wellington region, airport users and locals,” Speight said.

“We’ve made a decision that will make this area safer, as soon as possible, but we are also planning for the future. As our city grows and adapts, we need to provide options for people to get around safely and easily, regardless of how they choose to do that.”

Speight said as part of consultation for the changes, Let’s Get Wellington Moving will monitor how the crossing performs, and what impact it has on traffic.

The crossing won’t include a raised platform, minimising the impact on traffic, but other safety measures will also be introduced such as road markings and signs, as well as an anti-skid surface.

Wellington Airport said in a statement that the decision to proceed with a pedestrian crossing over Cobham Drive was surprising given it was strongly opposed by the clear majority of local residents and businesses.

“Putting a crossing over a state highway does not make sense. It will make congestion worse and prioritises a small number of pedestrians over 35,000 daily road users. An overpass would be a much better safety solution,” says chief executive Steve Sanderson in the statement.

“The consultation has ignored the vast majority of local voices and it must be asked why Let’s Get Wellington Moving consulted on this project at all if feedback was simply going to be disregarded.”

His statement said Wellington Airport would consider its legal options after reviewing the detail and documents released.