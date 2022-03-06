Worker dies from head injury after incident at Wellington reservoir

The construction site at Omāroro Reservoir has been closed down after a worker suffered a head injury and died at the site.

A worker at Wellington's new Omāroro reservoir has suffered a head injury at the construction site and died.

The construction site had been closed down before a blessing, to be held on Monday, an email from Wellington Water’s Dan Ormond to community members said.

“It is with great sadness that I let you know that a member of our wider subcontracting whānau suffered a serious head injury at the Omāroro Reservoir site this week and has subsequently passed away,” Ormond said.

“This is a very tragic event, and our thoughts are with his whānau, friends and co-workers.”

READ MORE:

* Milestone for Wellington's new emergency supply reservoir as first concrete of base poured

* Omāroro reservoir to be finished ahead of schedule and on-budget

* Native lizards rehomed in 'hotels' ahead of reservoir construction in Wellington



An investigation was underway and WorkSafe had visited the site, Ormond said.

Peter Cooke, from local residents’ group Mount Cook Mobilised, confirmed the authenticity of the email.

The 35-million litre, $68.1 million reservoir, on a hill above the central suburb of Mount Cook, is scheduled to be in service during 2022.

It was designed to provide 48 hours of normal water use for the central city, and provide up to 25 days of minimal use in an emergency.