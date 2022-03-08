Another tack attack on Wellington's Island Bay cycleway

Tacks were strewn on the Island Bay cycleway while the Island Bay Residents Association voted in sweeping changes to moderate it's stance on the controversial stretch on Monday night. (First published in 2017)

Another tack attack has taken place on the Island Bay cycle way.

A resident, who did not want to be named, said he helped clear more than 200 tacks from the cycleway between Reef and Humber Streets after they were first reported about 8pm on Monday.

Tacks had been strewn along the suburb’s cycleway in 2016 and 2018.

Monday’s incident came during a meeting that introduced sweeping changes to the Island Bay Residents’ Association and ahead of the Wellington City Council’s upcoming vote on how to implement proposed safety upgrades to the cycleway after a recent period of public submissions.

More than 200 hundred tacks and nails were strewn along the Island Bay cycleway on Monday night.

The residents’ association has been a vocal opponent to the cycleway and in 2019 mounted an unsuccessful legal challenge to the redesign of the cycleway approved in 2017.

Ben Everist was voted back onto the association on Monday night and said he was in no doubt the meeting and the tack incident were linked.

“I would say the timeline speaks for itself. The meeting ran from 7pm till 8.40pm and it was first reported about 8pm. I’m just gobsmacked, I was so disappointed to hear it,” Everist said.

Just two members from the previous committee remained in place after the meeting which had seen 18 people vying for 13 positions on the association.

“The people of Island Bay voted last night to have a fresh approach. We are totally sympathetic that people are frustrated, but we just want to move on from the cycleway,” Everist said.

Former committee member Stephen Day stepped aside to allow his 16-year-old son Jelle Keizer to successfully run. f Day said the meeting included a motion from local church leaders for the association to take a more impartial stance on the cycle lane.

“My impression is that the majority of the new people elected also supported that motion. That would be a significant change in direction for the residents’ association,” Day said.

In November the council voted to approve a slimmed down version of a plan to rebuild the cycleway that was approved in 2017 but delayed by the legal challenge, the withdrawal of Waka Kotahi NZ transport agency funding and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The plan would scrap the idea of elevating the cycle lane and put in dividers to keep cars from parking in the lane. It also contained a proposal to continue the bike lane through the shopping village, which would remove up to 24 car parks from the area.

The council received more than 1197 submissions with 66 per cent of respondents opposed to the plan and councillors continued to be divided about the best way forward since the upgrade was approved.

Fleur Fitzsimons says an apology to Island Bay residents "for the constant flip-flopping on the cycleway" is warranted.

A local parking management plan had been delayed by complications arising from the pandemic and was due for completion in early March.

Paekawakawa/Southern Ward councillor Fleur Fitzsimons said any decision to implement the changes without an up-to-date parking management plan was “disappointing and wrong”.

“An apology to Island Bay residents especially cyclists and businesses for the constant flip-flopping on the cycleway will be warranted some time in the future,” she said.

Councillor Iona Pannett says Island Bay has vulnerabilities to climate change that are aligned with the council's commitment to lowering emissions.

Councillor Iona Pannett said data collated ahead of the plan’s completion showed that the end result was unlikely to be significantly different to the one finished in 2017.

“It is interesting that there are not wild discrepancies. My view is there have been clear [safety] problems identified with the cycleway and that we need to keep going,” Pannett said.

She had sympathy for the residents and business owners that felt their voices weren’t being heard but the council's commitment to lowering emissions meant going back to how things might have been was not realistic.

“Island Bay as a community has some vulnerabilities regarding climate change. Even with the opinion from some of the community it still needs to be done.”