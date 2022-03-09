Wellington's new music school could be 'Juilliard of the Pacific'

The new building to be constructed next to the Michael Fowler Centre will house the new National Music Centre.

Wellingtonians are today getting their first look at the National Music Centre coming to the redeveloped Civic Square precinct, with champions of the broader development saying it will give the capital a cultural complex to rival New York’s renowned Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Victoria University of Wellington and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday night unveiled architectural drawings for the National Music Centre, which will occupy part of the refurbished Town Hall and two floors of a new building that will go up in the car park next to the Michael Fowler Centre.

The car park is currently the temporary home of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, which will move to the St James Theatre once it reopens this year.

ATHFIELD ARCHITECTS/Supplied The precinct would put Wellington back on the global cultural map, former mayor Kerry Prendergast said.

The refurbished and strengthened Wellington Town Hall is due to open in 2024​ but the new building will not be ready until 2026​. Together, they will become home to the university’s New Zealand School of Music –Te Kōkī and the NZSO. This will become part of a musical hub, sitting beside the Michael Fowler Centre.

Together, they will form “the Juilliard of the Pacific,” said former Wellington mayor Dame Kerry Prendergast, referring to the renowned New York music school.

ATHFIELD ARCHITECTS/Supplied A view looking towards the waterfront from the city.

Prendergast said the precinct would put Wellington “back centre stage” on global cultural maps. To have the orchestra interacting daily with music students would have “extraordinary outcomes”.

It would also attract a workforce and students to the city, while maintaining Wellington’s reputation as a creative and cultural capital, she said.

ATHFIELD ARCHITECTS/Supplied Pictured, a rendering of the new building that will house part of the National Music Centre.

Orchestra chief executive Peter Biggs said the “extraordinary” precinct would be a “buzzing place”. “It will be the Lincoln Center of the Southern Hemisphere,” he said, referring to a more ambitious New York landmark – the Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts, which incorporates the New York Philharmonic, the Metropolitan Opera, the New York City Ballet, and the Juilliard School of Music.

The plans were unveiled as part of a fundraising drive to raise money to complete the NZSO and music school facilities inside the Town Hall and the new building.

ATHFIELD ARCHITECTS/Supplied The new precinct will be home to the NZ School of Music and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

It will cost about $30 million to fit out the practice rooms and teaching spaces in the two spaces. So far, $18m had been committed with another $4m “nearly” committed, Prendergast said. She hoped Tuesday’s event would raise a further $3m.

The total cost for the new building, which is being developed by Willis Bond, has not been publicly disclosed. Asked the cost, Prendergast said that this information was “private to Willis Bond” and that the tenants – Victoria University and the NZSO – would pay the fit out costs and an annual lease.

The university and orchestra would lease one and a half floors of the new building. Other tenants were expected to use the remainder of the six-storey development.

ATHFIELD ARCHITECTS/Supplied A rendering of a practice space in the National Music Centre.

Inside the new building, teaching, research and administrative departments would be co-located on levels one and two. The ground floor would have an elevated terrace, a public-facing performance plaza and shops.

For that area, a covered walkway between Wakefield St and the waterfront and green spaces had been proposed by the council.

ATHFIELD ARCHITECTS/Supplied A view of the precinct from the area currently in front of City Gallery Wellington.

The orchestra planned to build state-of-the art audio recording facilities and control rooms in the basement of the Wellington Town Hall, its new “permanent home”, it announced.

On the ground floor of the Town Hall, the former Ilott Theatre, would be reconfigured with a flat floor to become a jazz lounge seating up to 250 with a foyer, audience spaces, a green room, and recording and backstage facilities with state-of-the-art speakers and isolation booths.

ATHFIELD ARCHITECTS/Supplied A view from Wakefield St.

It would also feature a grand entrance and staircase, suites and a new hall in the name of art collector Christopher Parkin, containing a donated artwork.

The first floor would seat 250 people and would be a public performance space for students and university staff, the NZSO said. The upstairs balcony would be reconfigured so the audience had a good view of performances, with acoustics designed for small-to-medium acoustic music events.

ATHFIELD ARCHITECTS/supplied A topographical view of the precinct from above Civic Square.

The debating chamber would continue to be used for Wellington City Council meetings and civic ceremonies.

ATHFIELD ARCHITECTS/Supplied State-of-the-art equipment will be installed in the Town Hall for the NZSO and NZ School of Music.

On the second floor a multipurpose space which could seat 200 people would be located, with variable acoustics able to be adapted for classical rehearsal, composition, music therapy and sonic arts. Adjoining this would be a state-of-the-art sound recording studio, and several smaller rooms would allow for ensemble practice and for display of period instruments.