Wellington's new music school could be 'Juilliard of the Pacific'
Wellingtonians are today getting their first look at the National Music Centre coming to the redeveloped Civic Square precinct, with champions of the broader development saying it will give the capital a cultural complex to rival New York’s renowned Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.
Victoria University of Wellington and the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday night unveiled architectural drawings for the National Music Centre, which will occupy part of the refurbished Town Hall and two floors of a new building that will go up in the car park next to the Michael Fowler Centre.
The car park is currently the temporary home of the Royal New Zealand Ballet, which will move to the St James Theatre once it reopens this year.
The refurbished and strengthened Wellington Town Hall is due to open in 2024 but the new building will not be ready until 2026. Together, they will become home to the university’s New Zealand School of Music –Te Kōkī and the NZSO. This will become part of a musical hub, sitting beside the Michael Fowler Centre.
Together, they will form “the Juilliard of the Pacific,” said former Wellington mayor Dame Kerry Prendergast, referring to the renowned New York music school.
Prendergast said the precinct would put Wellington “back centre stage” on global cultural maps. To have the orchestra interacting daily with music students would have “extraordinary outcomes”.
It would also attract a workforce and students to the city, while maintaining Wellington’s reputation as a creative and cultural capital, she said.
Orchestra chief executive Peter Biggs said the “extraordinary” precinct would be a “buzzing place”. “It will be the Lincoln Center of the Southern Hemisphere,” he said, referring to a more ambitious New York landmark – the Lincoln Centre for the Performing Arts, which incorporates the New York Philharmonic, the Metropolitan Opera, the New York City Ballet, and the Juilliard School of Music.
The plans were unveiled as part of a fundraising drive to raise money to complete the NZSO and music school facilities inside the Town Hall and the new building.
It will cost about $30 million to fit out the practice rooms and teaching spaces in the two spaces. So far, $18m had been committed with another $4m “nearly” committed, Prendergast said. She hoped Tuesday’s event would raise a further $3m.
The total cost for the new building, which is being developed by Willis Bond, has not been publicly disclosed. Asked the cost, Prendergast said that this information was “private to Willis Bond” and that the tenants – Victoria University and the NZSO – would pay the fit out costs and an annual lease.
The university and orchestra would lease one and a half floors of the new building. Other tenants were expected to use the remainder of the six-storey development.
Inside the new building, teaching, research and administrative departments would be co-located on levels one and two. The ground floor would have an elevated terrace, a public-facing performance plaza and shops.
For that area, a covered walkway between Wakefield St and the waterfront and green spaces had been proposed by the council.
The orchestra planned to build state-of-the art audio recording facilities and control rooms in the basement of the Wellington Town Hall, its new “permanent home”, it announced.
On the ground floor of the Town Hall, the former Ilott Theatre, would be reconfigured with a flat floor to become a jazz lounge seating up to 250 with a foyer, audience spaces, a green room, and recording and backstage facilities with state-of-the-art speakers and isolation booths.
It would also feature a grand entrance and staircase, suites and a new hall in the name of art collector Christopher Parkin, containing a donated artwork.
The first floor would seat 250 people and would be a public performance space for students and university staff, the NZSO said. The upstairs balcony would be reconfigured so the audience had a good view of performances, with acoustics designed for small-to-medium acoustic music events.
The debating chamber would continue to be used for Wellington City Council meetings and civic ceremonies.
On the second floor a multipurpose space which could seat 200 people would be located, with variable acoustics able to be adapted for classical rehearsal, composition, music therapy and sonic arts. Adjoining this would be a state-of-the-art sound recording studio, and several smaller rooms would allow for ensemble practice and for display of period instruments.