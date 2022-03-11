Batman fan has amassed 10,000-strong toy collection – not joking

From Clooney's nightmare to the Christian Bale trilogy and Kilmer's calamity, here's how we see the live-action Bat-movies so far.

Noel McCabe’s collection of pop culture figurines is taking over his home.

The 50-year-old software engineer has a 60-square-metre room and a double garage devoted to the storage of his nearly 10,000-strong collection of super vehicles, gadgets and famous goodies and baddies.

“They were supposed to be set up for display, but it’s just grown out of hand,” he said.

This month, McCabe is exhibiting a selection of his Batman-themed toys in celebration of the release of The Batman at The Roxy cinema in Wellington.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Noel McCabe is exhibiting a selection of his 500-strong collection of Batman toys at The Roxy cinema in Wellington.

“Batman was the superhero when I was a kid. I liked him because he didn’t have superpowers, he’d trained his body and mind to fight,” he said.

The items on display were selected to reflect the characters of the modern Batman movies and included McCabe’s beloved Batman costume cowl.

“I wore it a couple of times at the Tawa Christmas parade. I think I was the second most popular person at the parade, beaten only by Santa.”

These days McCabe is happier to let the cowl and his collection speak itself.

“You need the right occasion to wear it and I have to shave off my beard – and my wife prefers the goatee.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Noel McCabe’s Batman cowl from his 1989, Tim Burton-era costume. “You need the right occasion to wear it,” McCabe he says.

McCabe said he was unsure how much he’d spent on toys over the years but suspects it would be almost enough to buy a small house.

“I had a list of all my packaged stuff valued at about $260,000 several years ago. That’s about half my collection,” he said.

For McCabe, 1989’s Tim Burton-directed Batman is one of his favourite editions of the Caped Crusader. He said he had searched for more than two years to find a Batmobile from the film.

“When the Tim Burton movie came out, I’m like ‘cool, [Batman’s] finally in black. He’s finally The Dark Knight’. The Batmobile was sleek, functional and cool with all the fins and the guns.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff McCabe chose his selection of Batman figurines, cars and gadgets to reflect the movie editions of the superhero.

McCabe’s ambition is to build a toy museum to properly display the full glory of his collection.

“To do it justice would take a huge amount of space. It’d be great to get some rich investor, but it’s looking like a retirement project for me.”

The Batman opened at The Roxy cinema on March 2. Theatre manager Susie McWilliams said the audience response to the three-hour epic had been “fantastic”.

“A lot of people are saying they wouldn’t shave anything out of it,” she said.