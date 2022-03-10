Police continue presence around Parliament eight days after protest quashed

Anti-Covid mandate protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds in Wellington by NZ police. (Video first published on March 2, 2022)

Police have finished a scene examination at Parliament’s grounds after the fiery and violent end to the 23-day anti-mandate protest, but will continue a “highly visible presence” in the area.

More than 500 police officers were involved in the March 2 operation to shut down occupation, which spanned several streets in central Wellington. Pepper spray, hoses, and sponge bullets were used, after fires were started and items thrown at police. Dozens were arrested.

A police spokesperson said on Thursday they wanted to “provide reassurance to Wellingtonians over the coming days”. Māori Wardens will also be in the area until Friday.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Police will continue to have a highly visible presence in and around Parliament, to provide reassurance to Wellingtonians.

On Thursday, police announced they had destroyed the equipment confiscated from protesters when it was deemed to be a health nuisance.

The investigation into the protest was in its “very early stages”, with police focused on identifying criminal activity related to the occupation and protest.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Clean-up continues around the Law School building(pictured) and Parliament Grounds on Friday in Wellington.

The spokesperson said police were calling for anyone with first-hand images and videos of offences being committed at the protest to send them in. There was a dedicated webpage to upload Operation Convoy evidence.

This could be any evidence of offences on Wednesday, March 2, and the three weeks leading up to that day.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Scenes from Wednesday 2 March, when protesters used large water storage containers to stop the police from advancing. Milk can be seen on Molesworth Street.

“We continue to appeal for the public’s help to identify anyone involved in criminal activity during this week’s operation to restore order and access to the parliamentary precinct,” the spokesperson said.

Police continue to serve the wider city and respond to reports of crime not related to the protest.