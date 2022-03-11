Wellington City Council ticks off plan for 166 km of bike lanes in next five years

The Wellington City Council has approved a bike network plan which would see separated cycleways on over 20 per cent of Wellington’s streets. (File photo)

The Wellington City Council has approved a bike network plan that would see separated cycleways on more than 20 per cent of Wellington’s streets.

It will be a huge upgrade from the current 23 kilometres of dedicated bike lanes in Wellington.

The 166km Paneke Pōneke bike network plan for Wellington received the green light from councillors at a meeting on Thursday morning after several months of public consultation.

“This represents a sea change for the future of Wellington’s transport,” cycling advocate Patrick Morgan said. “It’s the single biggest improvement to our transport network this century.”

Damian George/Stuff Wellington City Council plans to spend $226m on cycleways over the next decade.

READ MORE:

* Wellington council takes bold step to make two busy central city streets more pedestrian friendly

* Wellington City Council approves 147km citywide cycling network

* Take a look at the plan for Wellington's cycle network



A number of changes to the network were added after public suggestion which increased the already ambitious plan by 20 km.

Most notably, the changes include adding routes on Cable and/or Wakefield streets – though these depend on the layout of the Let’s Get Wellington Moving mass rapid transit project, which will likely share the same route.

Thirteen councillors voted for the plan, with Nicola Young the only opposing vote.

The council’s share of the plan is estimated to cost $334 million.

A 34 km section of the network in the inner city will be built by Let’s Get Wellington Moving, while the council will build the rest – mostly suburban and connecting routes.

The network will see cycleways connecting the city centre to every major suburb, including Tawa, Johnsonville, Karori, Ōwhiro Bay, Island Bay, Lyall Bay, Seatoun, and Miramar.

More than 1000 people and organisations provided feedback on the plan, with 87 per cent in support.

Bike lanes are good news for everyone in Wellington, not just cyclists, Morgan said. “Bike lanes are climate action.”

When the plan is implemented, Wellington would have the longest network of cycleways in the country – more than Auckland which has 120 km of cycleways and Christchurch, which has about 60km.

The council hopes to have the transitional stage of the plan, where bike lanes would be built quickly and cheaply, operational within five years, said councillor Tamatha Paul.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images The plan would make cycling safer and encourage non-traditional cyclists such as children, women, and gender diverse people to bike around the city. (File photo)

Paul moved the motion to adopt the changes to the bike network plan after it came back from public consultation.

She said the plan would make cycling safer and encourage non-traditional cyclists such as children, women, and gender diverse people to bike around the city. Cyclists were “not just dudes in lycra”, she said.

Councillor Laurie Foon said the plan was a “massive milestone”. She spoke about her experience cycling in the city and said she was voting for the plan for all the women she sees cycling around, “sandwiched next to bus lanes”.

Jill Day acknowledged that the plan would be “ambitious and challenging”, but “we shouldn’t say no without giving things a go” – she said the transitional phase of the plan gave the council a chance to see where the network would work and identify problems.

Ross Giblin Within four to five years, the transitional phase of the new cycleway network will be implemented. (File photo)

The approval of the plan means the council will go ahead with a streamlined traffic resolution process, where residents are consulted about how roads will change.

Within four to five years, the transitional phase of the network will be implemented. For this phase, bike lanes will be built quickly and with cheap materials like rubber kerbs and plastic sticks – for example, the bike lane on Rugby St near the Basin Reserve.

After taking feedback and learning from Wellingtonians’ use of the transitional network, the finalised network, which will use concrete kerbs and more durable materials, will be implemented by the council. Paul said the target date for the final network was 2031.