Let's Get Wellington Moving: Report suggests replacing parking spaces with trees

An artist’s impression of what Jervois Quay could look like if the area had traffic lanes reduced, cycling and walking prioritised, and more planting.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving has been told the removal of on-street parking, replaced with tree planting or cycle and walking lanes, would improve the capital city’s liveability.

A report commissioned by Let’s Get Wellington Moving and completed by Copenhagen based Gehl Architects, says Wellington lacks green spaces, could benefit from better connections to the waterfront, and the excess of parking and roadways makes the central city unsafe and unattractive.

It also suggests officials explore the possibility of exposing some of Wellington’s covered streams to better connect the city to nature.

Henriette Vamberg, who led the Gehl project team, said Wellington has rich culture and history and a number of good qualities, but also suffers many shortcomings.

“[The shortcomings] related to some very wide streets promoting high-speed traffic, and a considerable proportion of land used for parking in the central city,” Vamberg said. “In our experience, this can also make the central city feel less welcoming at night,”

Dave Brash, independent chair of the Let’s Get Wellington Moving partnership board, said the report was useful in highlighting areas Wellington can improve, and what’s needed in the future when considering transport options.

“Over the next 30 years, an extra 50,000 to 80,000 people are expected to call Wellington City home,” Brash said.

“Supporting this growth, the Let’s Get Wellington Moving partners identified liveability as a major objective of our transformational programme. We need to make the most of this opportunity to improve transport and our public places.”

Supplied The Gehl report also shows what the Wellington Railway Station could look like if cars were removed, it was further planted, and possibly the Waipiro Stream was uncovered.

Brash said Let’s Get Wellington Moving would be considering all the recommendations made in the Gehl report, but that doesn’t mean they will all be introduced.

A 2004 report by Gehl led to several changes throughout the city, such as the creation of a cycling policy and building of a cycle network, planting work on the waterfront quays, improved links to the waterfront, and improvements of the Golden Mile footpaths.

“This report builds on our understanding of how people use and move around the city, and how the quality of life has changed over the past seventeen years,” Brash said.

“The study will also help us evaluate and design the projects in the next stage of the programme. We want to ensure Wellington retains, and enhances, its unique character and becomes more liveable as we deliver transformational change.”

To aid liveability, the report strongly suggests tree planting, or greening, throughout the city.

That is through the replacement of parking spaces, and also planting the face of some buildings with vertical gardens.

It provides examples of places where greening has worked, such as Melbourne or Seattle.

The impact of better connecting the city to nature could see more people travel into the city, with the report noting low numbers of children and elderly frequenting city streets.

Supplied Wellington has been urged to “green” much of the city, including buildings such as this one in Melbourne.

Wellington City Council chief planning officer Liam Hodgetts said the Gehl report has played a role in the city’s district planning, particularly around greening the city.

“These plans are now under action through our capital works programmes, including recent investments in Farmers Lane, the Swann and Garret laneways, and the Frank Kitts Park redevelopment.”

Hodgetts said other initiatives were also underway, which aimed to ensure the central city is focused on liveability and green spaces, consistent with the Gehl recommendations.

Gehl report key recommendations:

⦁ Underdeveloped land holdings have great potential to be redesigned to provide for more public spaces, which can further activate districts and support higher-density residential development.

⦁ Car traffic and parking occupies valuable land in the central city and creates an unsafe and unattractive environment for pedestrians and cyclists.

⦁ The waterfront has the most active and diversely used public spaces, while those in the rest of the central city are primarily used for movement.

⦁ Public spaces are poorly connected, and those connections are often framed by buildings with inactive and dull ground floors.

⦁ Wellington lacks greening and could benefit from better waterfront connections.