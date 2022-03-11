Toy bunny rescued from Parliament occupation trash looking for lost owner
A stuffed rabbit left in a skip after the anti-mandate occupation in front of Parliament has been rescued and is now looking for its lost owner.
Wellington man Richard Falkner works in the Wellington CBD and came across the abandoned and soiled “Peter Rabbit” toy on top of a water tank used as a makeshift bin at Aitken St earlier this week.
Acting against the natural instinct of leaving a not-very-clean-looking toy alone, the father of a 7-year-old picked it up and took it home.
He said a combination of things crossed his mind when he set eyes on the bunny, but he believed the stuffed toy didn’t take sides in the protests.
“The main thing was that, ultimately, besides of all the different sides to the things that have been going on over the last little while, at the bottom of it there was just some kid that came and lost its toy bunny.”
The bunny is now safely with the Falkner family and has enjoyed a warm, refreshing wash.
Falkner, who has started a Facebook page for the bunny, hopes social media could find the toy’s rightful owner – whoever they are, or wherever they might be.
“It would be nice to reunite it with the kid that owns it,” he said.
