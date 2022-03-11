Shelly Bay: Clashing iwi groups agree to talks after 15-month standoff

Anaru Mepham of Mau Whenua talks about the history and importance of Shelly Bay.

The long stand-off at Shelly Bay is reaching a potential turning point after clashing iwi groups agreed to meet for a kōrero.

The Trustees of the Port Nicholson Bock Settlement Trust (a commercial entity of Taranaki Whānui) and Mau Whenua, an iwi group opposed to the land sale, have agreed to talks about the future of the site, which has been occupied for more than 15 months.

The talks will take place under the protection of Te Kahu o te Raukura, a cloak of aroha and peace.

The parties said they were focused on kotahitanga (unity) and ownership of their significant lands within their takiwā (territory) for the benefit of uri (tribal members).

READ MORE:

* Iwi take unprecedented stand against 'abusive' protesters who invaded marae

* Wellington's Shelly Bay dispute may be reignited after Port Nicholson trust vote

* Tensions abate at Wellington's Shelly Bay, occupation group in talks with council



Andrew Gorrie/Stuff An aerial view of Shelly Bay on the Miramar peninsula.

The Trust had partnered with developer Ian Cassels’ The Wellington Company for $500 million redevelopment on Wellington’s Miramar Peninsula. Wellington City Council has also sold and leased adjoining land to contribute to the development.

The Trust purchased the land for at least $13.3 million after Taranaki Whānui’s Treaty of Waitangi deed of settlement was signed in 2008.

Port Nicholson Block Settlement Trust chair Kara Puketapu-Dentice said it was time for healing and unification within the iwi.

“This kaupapa (initiative) is about respecting our forebears and past leaders, acknowledging the importance of our whenua (land) and doing what’s right for future generations.”

He said trustees acknowledged the different views of the past and the present and are united in their vision of the future.

“As leaders, we accept responsibility for the mamae (hurt) that has happened and look to our tupuna (ancestors) and whānau for guidance on the way forward.”

He says the tribal group is stronger together. “We won’t get everything right, but Shelly Bay provides a foundation for learning and growing as we move forward together.”

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Protesters at Shelly Bay (File photo).

Mau Whenua spokeswoman Shamia Makarini said the group has always been open to kōrero with its whānaunga (relatives) at the Trust.

“We can now focus on common interests - the future sustainability and intergenerational wellbeing of our people."

KEVIN STENT Artist Tayla Hartemink, one of many protestors opposed to the Shelly Bay land sale.

“Our elders understood the importance of securing whenua for our people, and we want to uphold that kaupapa,” Makarini said.

Mau Whenua leader Dr Catherine Love says the two groups agree on Te Kahu o Te Raukura, and holding the Crown to account for its Treaty obligations. “As uri, we stand united in this.”