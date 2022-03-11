Transmission Gully edges closer to opening as more safety tests ticked off

The finish line is almost in sight for Transmission Gully, with just 14 safety tests remaining out of the 100 required for the road to open.

The road’s builder, CPB HEB, completed four new tasks in the past week on the long-awaited 27-kilometre highway.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency agreed this month to put off 19 outstanding quality assurance tests and reduce requirements for 33 of them – meaning the road can potentially open earlier, and final construction work can be completed after traffic is allowed on the highway.

The requirements have been reduced for 13 of the outstanding assurance tests.

The assurance tests include things such as the grade and quality of cement, road markings, stormwater runoff systems functioning, and lights and signs installed.

There are also three remaining consent tasks relating to stormwater systems, which are being processed by Greater Wellington Regional Council.

Wellington Gateway Partnership Transmission Gully’s construction in October 2021

Waka Kotahi has taken a careful approach to ensure the road is fully up to scratch before it opens, because construction defects could hit taxpayers in the pocket.

Under the PPP agreement, when the road is officially considered finished, it will be passed to Ventia – the company in charge of operating and maintaining the road for the next 25 years. That means any pothole repairs or other maintenance will be the financial responsibility of Ventia, not the taxpayer.

If Ventia showed Waka Kotahi had failed to identify a serious design flaw in the road, it could sue for damages and the cost of repairs.

Waka Kotahi is wary of taking any risks, especially after the high-profile problems with the Kāpiti expressway, where the entire 14km length needed to be resealed just seven months after opening.

Ross Giblin The intersection of SH1Transmission Gully and SH59 at Linden at the south end of Transmission Gully.

Once the road opens, Waka Kotahi will start paying Wellington Gateway Partnership (WGP) for construction, operation and maintenance of the road. WGP have financed the project and have contracts with CPB HEB to build the road and with Ventia to operate and maintain the road.

Earlier this week, Minister of Transport Michael Wood said he was “optimistic” an opening date for Transmission Gully will be announced soon.

“I have been following this issue very closely, and along with other Ministers, have had regular discussions with officials. We have sent clear direction that all levers need to be used to get the road open as soon as possible, once the necessary safety and quality assurance standards are met,” he said in a written response to questions.

It is now 84 days past its fifth deadline for opening.