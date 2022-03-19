'I've gone backwards': Older people even more isolated due to Covid-19 pandemic

Janet Mitchell is 69 and retired from nursing at the beginning of 2021.

In March 2020, Pauline Mitchell had an overseas holiday booked, was going to her local gym regularly and was having a catchup with her girlfriends every day.

At 84, her retirement has been all about keeping active and having fun.

In the two years since, Mitchell has gone through depression, dropped the gym, and says her health isn’t what it used to be.

“You lose your confidence. I say no to everything, my health has gone backwards, and I don’t even go into town now.”

Covid-19 hasn’t been easy on the retired and older people. During lockdowns in the past two years, those who live alone have pined for their social lives to return. Even now, out of lockdown, many have felt scared and isolated, with some giving up hope.

A recent survey by Age Concern Wellington on 450 seniors found two out of three people across the region were still staying at home because they are worried about catching Covid.

Only one in three were leaving the house to be social, the rest only for essentials such as groceries, the doctor or the pharmacy.

WARWICK SMITH/STUFF Volunteer Trish McGregor talks about the importance of the visiting service offered by Age Concern. Video first published in December 2021.

Chief executive Stephen Opie said there were concerns many seniors will become isolated.

“I think concerns about loneliness and isolation is coming into play, and we have said that all through the pandemic. Many elders live alone, and they can't go out or won't go out, and it makes it a lot worse.”

He said it was important for everyone to be looking out for senior citizens in their communities .

“Everyone knows seniors in their community and reaching out to them, even if just by phone will make a big difference. Just keeping connected is so important.”

Opie said physical health can deteriorate quickly if seniors were staying home and not doing their usual exercise.

For Mitchell it has meant both physical and mental challenges.

“I think we are all depressed – a lot of my friends are depressed because your life’s not the same.”

The usually vibrant and optimistic Wellingtonian loves to paint in her spare time, but has lost her passion for it.

“One can’t anticipate what is going to happen with your health, especially at my age. I am trying to do my exercises, but I have bad days.”

Still, her retirement pre-Covid was about holidays in Australia to see her family, and trips to Fiji to soak up the sun.

123RF A recent survey by Age Concern Wellington on 450 seniors found two out of three people across the region were still staying at home because they are worried about catching Covid (file photo).

“I used to go to Fiji or the Sunshine Coast for a lovely seaside holiday each year and those are the things you look forward to.”

Mitchell doesn’t want sympathy, but she is tired of being told how to live her life at her age.

In the 2020 lockdown, she was told to go home by one police officer while sitting on Oriental Parade with a girlfriend of hers in her bubble. She asked why, and was told she was old and vulnerable.

“I can't stand being told what to do. I am sick to death of people treating me like a child. I just felt like the whole programme has been aimed at children.

“We are given no credit for thinking for ourselves.”

Two years later and she struggles to get out the door and often turns things down because of her health.

Pauline’s step sister-in-law Janet Mitchell is 69 and retired from nursing at the beginning of 2021.

Excited about her retirement for many years in Mornington, she says she has been sitting still since and wondering what to do with her spare time.

“In retirement there is a change in your life and I feel as though I have been in limbo the whole time. I haven't really progressed though my retirement into what I am doing next or anything like that.

“You isolate yourself. You turn down everything because you have been geared to do that, and now it is hard to move back out of that. It is hard to sort of break out of that mindset.”

SUPPLIED Not all masks are created equal when it comes to protection against different strains, so which one is best for you?

She said her social life took a hit, because the clubs she is involved in were temporarily shut down for much of the past two years as rules and regulations changed.

“It’s like sitting in that awkward state, never really moving on or knowing what retirement is going to be.”

Mitchell went on holiday to meet her grandson in Sydney last year when the borders briefly opened up, but she says she has missed him ever since.

She is moving cautiously, but wants life to begin for her at retirement.

In the deep south, celebrant Jeanette McIntyre, 82, said her job has been a saving grace through the pandemic. Weddings and funerals have been her social fix.

“There has certainly been a lot less socialising. Our socialising tends to be going to the supermarket and talking over the masks, there has been a lot of that.”

OLIVIA CALDWELL/Stuff Gore celebrant Jeanette McIntyre, 82, says her job has been a saving grace right through the pandemic.

McIntyre keeps positive and said she isn’t worried about the virus. She feels fit, healthy and will continue as she does through her work and social life.

She had noticed friends her age have needed support from time to time.

“My friends at times will ring and say I haven't been talking to anyone in so long. So more and more you need to be ringing people. The connection is so important.

“I think on the whole we have become a little hermit-like.

Gore couple Jocelyn, 74, and Mabin McKee, 77, live on their two acre section. Jocelyn said being away from her social life during the lockdowns and level changes has given her and her husband time to reconnect.

“We have a busy social life usually, so it was a chance to do things together, things around the house and enjoy each other's company more.

“It was a time that I think my husband and I grew together again and connected again and got lots of things done.”

Mckee says she is one of the lucky ones, as being elderly and living alone would have been tough mentally and physically.

Being a member of the Gore Women’s group, she was calling around 10 women a day during lockdowns just to check in. She said some requested it, and it made a big difference to their health.

A talented singer and pianist, McKee missed her choir.

“It is a bit like a drug, music strengthens the soul, and we are quite a close-knit little group and I did miss that.

“I think we’ve come through pretty well."