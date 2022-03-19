Upper deck of bus crushed after going through low entrance, driver stood down

The upper deck of a Wellington bus is crushed after being driven through a too-low garage door at NZBus’ Eastbourne depot.

A bus driver has been stood down after trying to drive a double-decker bus through a too-low garage door, crushing its upper deck.

NZBus chief operating officer Jay Zmijewski said the accident occurred at the Eastbourne depot on March 17.

There were no passengers on board at the time, Zmijewski said.

He said the driver had been stood down while the matter is investigated.

NZBus is one of four operators for Wellington’s public transport company Metlink.