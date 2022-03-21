'Unachievable': Wellington Water's mea culpa on ending sewage overflows

Wellington Water initially estimated trucks would transport sludge between Moa Point and the Southern Landfill for at least five weeks. It ended up going on for months. (First published in October, 2020)

Wellington Water has admitted its target of having no sewage overflows is “unachievable”, with the council-owned entity again under fire over a series of bungles.

Days after admitting it has been failing to properly fluoridate drinking water for months, the agency overseeing the region's drinking, waste and stormwater services has delivered a report showing that for every 1000 sewerage connections across the Wellington there were 1.8 sewage overflows – and that it took an average of 91 hours to respond to flooding events. Its target is an hour or less.

Wellington Water's list of dramas includes sewage sludge being carried by trucks for months after a pipe failure, geysers erupting in suburbs, a hunt for the source of mystery faecal contamination in Taputeranga Marine Reserve, and swimming pools worth of wastewater entering Wellington Harbour.

About $8 billion is needed to upgrade to pipes across Wellington, Porirua, and Hutt Valley, where the average age of pipes is 51 years with some infrastructure more than 100 years old.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff A huge fountain erupted in 2021 sending torrents of water down Aro St in Wellington.

In an email seen by Stuff, Wellington City councillor Diane Calvert on Saturday told councillors it was now time to consider “our own independent governance review of how our council governs and monitors the delivery of water infrastructure, along with the council's relationship and contract management with Wellington Water”.

It was after Wellington Water asked for extra funding and outlined the scope of the fluoridation issue to a council meeting.

Calvert on Sunday said the council needed to prioritise fixing the city’s water and infrastructure “once and for all”.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Te Marua water treatment plant in Upper Hutt, where water has not been getting fluoridated.

“I, like many Wellingtonians, want this council to first sort out our water and housing not cycleways and crossings,” she said.

Wellington Water network management group manager Jeremy McKibbon said the 91-hour response reflected the time it took to work through all flooding requests and close the jobs, rather than just the initial response.

“The number of wastewater overflows can be attributed to a combination of the age and poor condition of the network as well as what our customers put into the network.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff Trucks – dubbed ‘turd taxis’ – ferried Wellington’s wastewater for treatment for months after a pipe failure.

Customers were told to only flush the “three P’s” – pee, poo and (toilet) paper. “Things such as baby wipes, fats, oils and rags should never be flushed into the network as they cause blockages.”

All Wellington City councillors and mayor Andy Foster were asked on Sunday whether Wellington Water was doing an adequate job.

“Clearly Wellington Water is not,” Nicola Young said.

Laurie Foon said Wellington had a culture that “continues to throw much apart from the three Ps (pee, poo, paper) down the toilet that result in ongoing blockages”.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Wellington Water has “a culture that continues to throw much apart from the three Ps (pee, poo, paper) down the toilet that result in ongoing blockages”, city councillor Laurie Foon says.

Fleur Fitzsimons said the failures were alarming. “The alarm bells are ringing, there are serious problems at Wellington Water that must be fixed,” she said.

Rebecca Matthews did not belive Wellington Water was taking concerns and expectations of Wellingtonians seriously.

“People understand that there is a lot of work to do to make up for decades of underinvestment, but we need timely and accurate information so we can make appropriate decisions.”

Jill Day said Wellington Water was failing its “most basic” performance measures.

“There is no doubt that the case is made for urgent change in the way Wellington Water does its job.”

Sean Rush understood the company was losing staff ahead of the Three Waters reforms, but said the team there was “fundamentally good”. But he thought better performance management was needed for it.

Wellington Water has announced an independent inquiry into the fluoridation issue and why it initially understated the scale of the issue.