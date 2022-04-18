Wetland built from scratch in Porirua set to reduce flood risk and harbour sedimentation

Engineer Peter Mumm and project director Lyndie McMillan take a stroll along one of the paths that will soon surround the wetland, being built from scratch at the heart of Porirua.

A wetland being built from scratch at the heart of Porirua is due to be completed by June, with planting already under way.

The two-year project, approved for funding from the Ministry for the Environment in 2017 and carried out by Wellington Water, will convert 7000 square metres of field to native wetland.

It is hoped the wetland will prevent the flooding of nearby homes, shops and Porirua School, with pipes that carry stormwater into Te Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour also being improved as part of the project.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The Urukahika Stream, which will enter the wetland from the pipe on the top right, has been redirected to run through the wetland and then out the other side, back underground and into the harbour, to keep the wetland wet.

Project Director Lyndie McMillan said a “big part of the project is Porirua City Council and Ngāti Toa’s aspirations around improving the harbour’s health”.

The wetland will filter stormwater before it runs into the harbour, making it cleaner and removing sediment, a problem the harbour has faced for years.

In a way, it is returning the land to its former state. The field being dug up for the purpose is on the cusp of reclaimed land, McMillan said, so the area being converted would have been a wetland before the 1900s.

Engineer Peter Mumm, of E Carson & Sons, said the ground was broken in December, and planting began two weeks ago.

During excavation, they discovered an old road built in the 1920s deep under the soil, a ceramic pipe running alongside, and a row of tōtara fence posts.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Engineer Peter Mumm, from E Carson & Sons says the only thing that might hold up the wetland’s opening now is the difficulty in getting timber for the viewing platforms due to Covid-19.

The area was always a lesser used part of the sports field. “In winter, nobody came over here,” Mumm said. “It was too boggy.”

There would be a total of 20,000 plants in the ground by the time the wetland opened, mainly sedges, or kuta.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Elsdon Wetland is due to be completed by June, with planting already under way.

McMillan explained the wetland would be kept wet by the Urukahika Stream, which has been redirected to run through the wetland, and then out the other side, back underground and into the harbour.

During heavy rain, three channels would be available to the water to avoid fast flowing floodwater harming the wetland; a diversion pipe system would be automatically opened, allowing extra flow to escape around the wetland, flowing underground to the harbour.

Fish would be able to traverse the wetland and the stream through the deeper parts of the S-shaped channel.

Because another project in Paremata was temporarily on hold, the project had two teams working on it at the moment. At one stage, 18 men were on site at once. Usually there were about 10.

The only thing that might cause a hold up now was the shortage of timber thanks to Covid-19, Mumm said.

Wetlands are also carbon sinks, pulling carbon dioxide out of the air and storing the gas as carbon permanently – that is, as long as the wetland lives. In the face of global warming, it’s a useful tool.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff There are up to 18 construction workers on-site at a time – double the expected number, as a team previously working on another job which has been paused have been redirected to the wetland project.

The work includes upgrades to stormwater infrastructure at Porirua School and flood protection for residential properties on Ngāti Toa St in Takapūwāhia, which have been flooded during heavy rain in the past.

Public spaces, including pathways, seating areas, a viewing platform, information panels and an outdoor classroom area are proposed.