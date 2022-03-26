Government's contribution to Wellington business fund 'a drop in the bucket', city leaders say

The Government is being criticised for only contributing $200,000 of a $1.2m relief fund for businesses impacted by an occupation in its own backyard.

The Government’s $200,000 contribution to a relief fund for Wellington businesses affected by the anti-mandate occupation is being called “a drop in the bucket” – and falls short of what the city’s leaders asked for during the 23-day protest.

In the middle of February, when hundreds of protesters were still camped on the front lawn of Parliament, the council and business leaders told Government the challenges caused by Omicron were made harder for the capital by the protest and the lack of office workers in the capital’s city centre.

But despite the pleas for more financial support – and data that aimed to back up the request – the Government decided to support the capital’s businesses on a par with any other local emergency.

Retail New Zealand chief executive Greg Harford, one of the letter’s signatories, said the fund, announced on Thursday, paled in comparison with what had been offered to Auckland businesses impacted by Covid-19. “The problems for [Wellington] retailers were caused by Parliament being in the central city. It’s not the retailers’ fault they were affected.”

READ MORE:

* $1.2 million fund announced for businesses affected by Parliament occupation

* Council may end Chamber of Commerce membership after stoush over 'damaging' proposed rates rise

* Wellington City Council puts 8.8pc rates increase on the table



Central Government is contributing a sixth of the $1.2 million fund – $200,000 compared with Wellington City Council’s $1 million – which will allow businesses which suffered a revenue loss of 50 percent or more due to the occupation to apply for a one-off $30,000 payment.

Harford said the fund’s focus on businesses in the immediate vicinity of Parliament failed to address the protest’s damage to businesses throughout the city, and likely wouldn’t be enough to help all those which suffered.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Wellingtonians walk to their offices past protest blockades in the central city.

The fund contains enough for 40 businesses to receive a payment of $30,000 – assuming all of it goes to businesses, and isn’t lost to administration costs.

The letter, also signed by the likes of Mayor Andy Foster, Chamber of Commerce head Simon Arcus, and WellingtonNZ chief executive John Allen, cited a recent Retail NZ survey of Wellington retailers which found the protests had reduced their revenue by 40 per cent, on top of a previous 30 per cent reduction due to the pandemic.

According to this survey, every business that responded to the survey would meet the relief fund’s threshold of a greater than 50 per cent reduction in revenue due to the protests.

The letter reads: “We are doing what we can to support local businesses by way of free outdoor dining permits, promotional activity and are looking into other measures such as rates deferrals and parking incentives. But this kind of support only goes so far.”

STUFF Protesters and police clash early on day 23 of the Parliament occupation.

Wellington City Councillor Diane Calvert said she was surprised the Government’s contribution was “such a low amount”.

She worried it would only address a small proportion of the impact of the protests – and she was interested in the plight of schools and individual contractors who incurred extra costs, but wouldn’t be included in this relief.

“It would be interesting to understand; what is the broader support from the Government relating to the protests,” she said.

Jessica Godfrey of Vic Books, whose Pipitea store was yet to reopen after the occupation, said she was grateful for “every little chunk” of help she could get, but $30,000 would not cover the losses she incurred.

“There aren’t many businesses that were likely to be affected more directly than Vic Books. They were literally surrounding our business and smashing our door,” Godfrey said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Lambton Quay is quiet with the shortage of workers and shoppers affected by omicron.

Wellington Chamber of Commerce chief executive Simon Arcus said it was right for the Government to contribute, as it happened “in the Government’s backyard”.

“I think the test will be how efficiently it’s delivered, and the satisfaction of those businesses,” Arcus said.

The Chamber would be meeting with the council on Monday to discuss the fund’s application criteria.