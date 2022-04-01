Big traffic shift towards Transmission Gully, compared to old coastal route

A timelapse video of driving the $1.25 billion Transmission Gully from Paekākāriki to Linden on the first day of opening.

About 85 per cent southbound journeys on Thursday morning were made on the new billion-dollar Transmission Gully motorway, Waka Kotahi traffic data shows.

During peak travel between 7am and 9am, just 15 per cent of motorists continued to use State Highway 59 coastal route (formerly SH1).

The number of vehicles using SH1 north of Transmission Gully increased by approximately 25 per cent during the morning period, compared to the same period the week before.

There was more traffic between Pāuatahanui and SH2, but Waka Kotahi said it didn’t result in more queueing or congestion, though there was some normal congestion in both northbound and southbound directions within Wellington City.

Waka Kotahi said there was a “noticeable reduction” in congestion across the wider Wellington transport network after the first full day of operation for Transmission Gully.

Regional manager maintenance and operations Mark Owen said they were getting positive feedback about the difference the new route was making across the network.

Ross Giblin/Stuff People should keep an eye out for temporary speed limits while the new road is swept to remove loose chip seal.

“Especially for coastal communities along SH59. With the bulk of journeys being made on SH1, we expect to see ongoing improvements to safety, access and journeys for those communities.”

There was plenty of praise for its engineering and the amount of time it cuts off a commute – but it hasn’t been without teething problems.

The temporary speed limit, which dropped to 70 kilometres per hour after loose chip on the road proved a hazard to vehicles, was lifted back to 100kmh before peak traffic on Friday.

“There is some loose chip around, which is to be expected and will improve with trafficking of the road,” Waka Kotahi said in a statement.

“The Transmission Gully contractor will be minimising the risks of loose chip with regular sweeping – while sweeping occurs speed reductions will be in place.”

People should keep an eye out for these temporary speed restrictions and increase following distance to four seconds if loose chip is present, and contact the Transmission Gully contractor with any complaints about windscreen damage or road sweeping on 0800 84 4636.

Councils have reported lighter patronage for Waikanae train services, but more people did choose the Porirua/Plimmerton services, and there were anecdotal reports of people driving to Porirua Park and Ride via Transmission Gully to catch a train south. There was negligible difference reported on the Hutt Valley line.

Waka Kotahi observed some issues at Linden in both northbound and southbound directions, with drivers seen cutting across three lanes of traffic after the merge between SH1 and SH59, and making last-second changes to get onto SH1 instead of carrying on SH59 at Linden

Police said on Friday four speeding tickets had been issued overnight. They were unable to provide the total number of infringements so far.

“The acting road policing manager advised it was very quiet on the road overnight, with no [other] incidents of note,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

On Thursday morning, one of their own patrol cars was pictured stuck in gravel near Paekākāriki.

The car became stuck in New Zealand’s largest gravel pit, called an “arrestor bed”, as a result of “driver error”, police said.

The gravel side road is a safety feature to slow vehicles if they lose their brakes coming down the hill at the northern end of the new road into Paekākāriki.