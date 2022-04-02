Protest in support of Ukraine under way in Wellington

Anti-Covid mandate protesters were cleared from Parliament grounds in Wellington by NZ police. (Video first published on March 2, 2022)

Around 150 people have gathered in solidarity with Ukraine at Wellington’s Civic Square, as multiple separate protests descend on the region.

A protest related to the unlawful Parliament occupation earlier this year, was arranged for the same time and location, however turnout for that event appears to be low.

A third protest, organised by the group ‘Unite’, was due to start at 12pm at the Botanic Garden in the suburb of Kelburn.

At 11.30am, no protesters related to the Parliament occupation could be seen at Civic Square, while a strong and determined crowd of about 150 people, including musicians, had gathered in support of Ukraine by 12pm.

A small group of protesters demonstrated at Pukeahu National War Memorial in Wellington on Friday.

The Unite protest was planned to be the second day of a supposed 14-day rolling protest campaign around Wellington involving that group, which claims its members were also heavily involved in the 23-day unlawful Parliament occupation.

On Friday afternoon about 60 members of the Unite group gathered at Pukeahu National War Memorial Park in Wellington, to the dismay of the Returned Services Association, for the first day of its two-week-long campaign. Nearby Mt Cook school, on Tory St, sent students home early on Friday due to the protest activity.

Pukeahu is the home of the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior, representing all those who gave their lives in service of New Zealand and could not return home.

Police and protesters violently clashed during a chaotic morning on Molesworth Street in Wellington on Wednesday

“Please respect those that gave everything to allow you the freedom to protest and move away from our cenotaphs,” National RSA president BJ Clark said in a statement on Friday.

A website for Unite said the group planned to gather at the Botanic Garden in Wellington on Saturday with music, speeches, food and drink, and a “Saturday night dance off” planned for later in the afternoon. The group said it wanted to “unite against government overreach”, in apparent defiance of Covid-19 mandates.

Meanwhile, at Civic Square on Saturday, two protests were due to get under way.

The first, hosted by the groups ‘Kiwis United’, ‘Voices for Freedom’, ‘Freedom & Rights Coalition’, ‘New Zealand Convoy’, ‘Profest’, and ‘Manawatū Freedom Fighters (Hui) Palmerston North Square’, appears to be motivated by treatment of protesters at the unlawful Parliament occupation, and is to be held between 11am and 1pm.

A third protest is planned for Wellington on Saturday regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

That protest was part of a wider, national series of protests hosted by those groups in various parts of Aotearoa at the same time on Saturday, including in locations at Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin and other regional areas.

A third, peaceful protest was planned for Civic Square in Wellington on Saturday, from 12pm, for people to demonstrate about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That protest was being hosted by the Ukrainian Gromada of Wellington, and on Friday organisers of the event said it expected members of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra to play the national anthem at 12.45pm Saturday at the site.

A spokesperson for the Ukrainian Gromada of Wellington said on Saturday: “We are worried [about clashing with the other protest] and we advertised our event for some time before someone informed us about the other protest.

Two separate protests are planned for Wellington on Saturday related to the unlawful occupation of Parliament.

“It was a bit late for us to change timing because we are trying to involve musicians from different bands of Wellington who need to bring their instruments to play for us.”

A police spokeswoman said police were aware of the planned protest activity led by “several different groups”, and that as a result police would have a highly-visible presence in the city on Saturday.

“Police have a low tolerance of any activity that could lead to disruption of Parliament, critical roads or residents.

“While police will respect the right to lawful protest, any behaviour deemed unlawful or that disrupts people from going about their lawful business will not be tolerated.”