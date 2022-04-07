150 car parks to go: Wellington cycleway a 'king hit' for Newtown businesses

General Grocer Newtown operator Urmila Bhana's family have run a grocery store in Newtown for 41 years but says a planned cycleway could spell the end for her business and others around her.

An eleventh-hour bid is underway to stop a cycleway that will cut 150 car parks along a main route from Newtown to the city.

More than 700 people have signed paper and online petitions asking the Wellington City Council to put a hold on the trial cycleway to allow for consultation with some business owners who are saying the loss of parking will force them to close.

The council will decide on whether more consultation is needed next Thursday – if they decide to go ahead roadworks will begin just days later.

“This one here is a big king hit by the mayor and his councillors,” said Four Seasons Florist owner Laura Newcombe​, who said the loss of car parking – after virtually-no consultation – would mean she would have to close her Riddiford St business of 28 years.

READ MORE:

* Popular car parks close to university will disappear to make way for new cycleway

* $8000 for Wellington City Council forum for 54 people

* Proposed removal of waste and recycling collection at Wellington apartments described as 'kick in the guts'



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff cycleway through Newtown Pictured: business owner effected Laura Newcombe of Four Seasons Florists, Riddiford Street

Her business lost 40 per cent of trade when yellow lines were put outside during the hospital redevelopment. Now, all parking on the stretch of Riddiford St – from Hall to John streets – was slated to go.

The planned cycleway goes from the intersection of Riddiford and Hall streets in Newtown to the northern end of Cambridge Tce in the central city. Some stretches will lose parking entirely while other areas will have a significant reduction. The stretch of Riddiford St and Adelaide Rd from Hall St to the Basin Reserve northbound will lose all parks. The same route southbound will lose most parks but some will remain outside the after hours clinic.

Like the Brooklyn cycleway, it will start out as a trial to allow for tweaks before being made permanent.

Councillor Diane Calvert will present the petitions to the council next Thursday. Council staff will then either recommend another vote for more consultation or Calvert will move an amendment for another vote. She would also look at a way of retaining five car parks on Riddiford St near the bottom of John St.

If councillors vote to proceed with the trial cycleway as planned – they first agreed on the trial last September – roadworks will begin the week of April 18.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff General Grocer Newtown operator Urmila Bhana luanched the petition asking for more consultation over the cycleway through Newtown

General Grocer Newtown operator Urmila Bhana​, whose parents had operated at the intersection of Riddiford St and John St for 41 years, launched the petitions asking for more consultation.

She is worried about the loading zone that will go. “That loading zone is used by a lot of businesses here: the Brew House, us, Sushi, Rice Bowl. The loading zone is a well-used amenity for this entire area. It’s a pivot point for all the businesses.”

She did not oppose the cycleway but said there needed to be more consultation. “You have to have a foundation that relies on New Zealand being a democracy and everyone having a fair go.”

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Big Chill truck makes deliveries on Riddiford Street, Newtown. Trucks use this area for deliveries for many businessÕs in the area.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Rice Bowl Burger Bar owner Wawa Shen outside her shop that will affected by the proposed cycleway.

Capital & Coast and Hutt Valley health boards chief financial officer Mathew Parr said the boards – which run Wellington Hospital – had been working with the council on the plans and had looked at how it could help businesses, such as a trial loading zone in the hospital.

“We continue to support the delivery of safe bike infrastructure around our campuses and the wider region to support our own travel goals.”

Council chief planning officer Liam Hodgetts said about 150 car parks would go to make way for the cycleways, and longer hours of bus lanes.

“These changes are the result of several years of planning and policy work that has involved substantial public consultation and engagement,” he said.

When parking was being removed, loading zones and short stay parks were being put in side streets. Ditching the cycleway is not an option as the route was already designated as a primary bike connection through the city, he said.

Laurie Foon, a Paekawakawa/Southern ward councillor, said council staff were working hard to find alterative parking and loading zones.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Pic to be replaced: generic photo of cyclist

“This is the future and this is one of the first projects,” she said.