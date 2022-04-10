Unmasked protesters enter Wellington supermarket but numbers small

A group of people have marched unobstructed through Chaffers New World in an apparent anti-mask protest.

About a dozen protesters have marched through a central Wellington supermarket in a so-called "unmasked flash mob".

Police greeted the protesters outside Chaffers New World at 1pm on Sunday but did not stop the group – of roughly 12 – entering the store and walking up and down the aisles.

One carried a young child, while others carried banners. None wore masks – in an apparent stance on the Government advice to limit the spread of Covid-19 by wearing face masks.

One said she had an exemption from wearing a mask but said her doctor would have to reveal the reason for the exemption.

Katrina Uncles said she was there “mainly for the children” and for the environment.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Police watched on as anti-mask protesters paraded through a central Wellington supermarket.

“These things [disposable face masks] are ending up all over, all over the world,” she said. Disposable face masks are made from polypropylene.

The rear of her placard was opposing using QR codes to scan in – a mandate that has now been ditched.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Anti-mask protesters shop at New World Chaffers,Wellington, without masks.

“It affected me. When I scanned in it felt like I was being tracked and traced.”

The QR codes were literally there to trace people who came into contact with Covid-19 to let them know they may have contracted the virus. It was only ever done in retrospect.

The event was on day 10 of 14 days of protest organised by NZ Unite. Other events have had similarly-sparse turnouts.