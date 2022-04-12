Owners of Wellington occupation land concerned about health and safety, harassment

An occupation at Māhanga Bay in Wellington has morphed from being anti-mandates to an unwanted stance on the sale of Māori land at Shelly Bay.

What you need to know / Kia mōhio mai koe:

Wednesday will mark the end of six weeks of the occupation at Māhanga Bay.

The bay is on the northeast coast of Wellington’s Miramar peninsula.

The occupation started from the remnants of a 23-day anti-mandate occupation on Parliament grounds.

It has seemingly shifted focus to saving nearby Shelly Bay from development

Shelly Bay occupiers say they want nothing to do with the Māhanga Bay occupiers

Niwa and the Crown, via LINZ, owns the land

Concerns have been raised about the lack of toilets and pest trappers being hindered.

Locals have talked of being intimidated.

The owners of a property being occupied by a group at Māhanga Bay are concerned about health and safety and the harassment of locals by those camping at the site.

Niwa, the owners of the property on the northeastern coast of Miramar peninsula, said they had engaged and reached an amicable agreement with the previous occupiers, who are no longer at the site.

However, it is now working with Wellington Regional Council, Wellington City Council, LINZ and police to find a resolution as soon as possible, as a group of potentially up to 100 people remain on the site on Massey Rd, spokeswoman Jessica Rowley said.

The group has not yet been trespassed by Niwa. It no longer carries out research from Māhanga Bay, so its operations are not affected by the group.

READ MORE:

* Protesters camped out around Miramar Peninsula, rejected from Shelly Bay

* Four arrests at Parliament occupation, numbers continue to shrink

* Occupation latest: Three protesters in hospital with Covid, sewage down city drains



However, it is looking to sell the land, and that requires the property being vacant, Rowley said.

Police, the council and Niwa met on Monday afternoon to determine a solution to the occupation, where there are concerns about faeces, violence, and rats and which is on the verge of reaching into week seven.

The council could take action, under health and safety rules, if there was clear evidence of “alfresco toileting”, council spokesman Richard MacLean said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Dan Henry ,from Predator Free Miramar, had concerns about faeces and rats at the site.

However, the council did not want to send inspectors into the volatile and potentially violent camp. Any action to remove the occupiers would be done with police and potentially other agencies.

“I don’t think there is an intention [the camp] will be permanent or semi-permanent,” he said.

The occupation – initially in opposition to Covid-19 mandates but now seemingly morphed into a Māori land rights issue – was started by people evicted from Parliament grounds at the end of a 23-day occupation there.

Rongotai MP Paul Eagle had talked to police and Niwa about the situation on Monday.

Supplied Rongotai MP Paul Eagle said police were awaiting instructions from NIWA about taking action at Māhanga Bay.

“Police are waiting instruction from [Niwa] to allow something to take place,” he said. “Hopefully it's peaceful.”

Dan Henry from Predator Free Miramar, said police needed to take action.

“We have seen what happened when police sat back and waited at Parliament,” he said.

Māhanga Bay was a known nesting ground for kororā or little blue penguin.

Henry said Predator Free Miramar, with the council, had almost made the Miramar peninsula predator free but there were still pockets of rats, including at Māhanga Bay. There were concerns pest elimination efforts were being scuppered by food and human waste left by the occupiers.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Anti-mandate protesters have set up camp at Mahanga Bay in Wellington.

But for the past six weeks, trappers felt too intimidated to check on traps and stations, meaning the rat population was likely booming, he said. He on Monday heard the occupiers had spread up to Fort Ballance on the hill above, meaning there was an even bigger area that trappers could not safely access.

One trapper, cycling past, had been abused, while others had been intimidated, he said. It appeared – judging by the smell – occupiers were using the beach as a toilet and there did not appear to be rubbish facilities, he said.

He called on the council to take action, as well as Niwa to trespass the protesters, allowing police to take action.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Anti-mandate and freedom protesters camped up at Māhanga Bay after the occupation of parliament ended after 23 days. Photo taken on the first day at Māhanga Bay.

“There's a sense among some of the community here that this has become a case of 'out of mind, out of sight’, because these people are away from the spotlight in the darkness on the edge of town, there's no urgency to move them off.”

One local, who asked not to be named, said his wife did not feel safe walking or driving past the site.

“It's like an open sewer on the days that the wind isn't blowing,” he said.

“So we're also worried about the potential for impacting public health and also the potential for rodent infestation.”

Motukairangi/Eastern ward councillor Teri O’Neill, who previously said that locals did not want the occupiers there, said it was time to take “collective, community action to stop this before it gets out of hand and before these people pollute our beaches and harbour further”.

She on Sunday counted five camping spots, about 50 cars, and “up to 100 people in the main campsite”.

“I don't want vermin or faeces running around unmanaged like Parliament lawn, they would surely be causing an ecological crisis”.