Let's Get Wellington Moving report shows broad support for mass rapid transport but divisions over car use

An artist's impression of the potential transformation of Riddiford Street, outside Wellington Hospital.

Wellingtonians are divided over car use and parking, feedback shows, as transformational mass rapid transit project Let’s Get Wellington Moving publishes the public’s response to proposals for light rail and a second Mt Victoria tunnel.

Access for private vehicles and parking was the most contentious issue in the report, which was released on Tuesday, which says “there was divided sentiment as to whether the goal should be to reduce or improve overall access to the network for vehicles”.

There were 881 comments saying the options didn’t go far enough to reduce private vehicle use and car dependency, while 404 comments suggested retaining or improving access.

The vast majority of people who responded were in favour of improvements to transport options throughout the city.

There was an almost even split between opinions about car parking in Wellington – do we need more, or less? – while there was concern over the cost of any mass rapid transport project, and the time it would take to be completed.

Let’s Get Wellington Moving independent chairperson, David Brash, said the public feedback would help officials to determine the best option to be put forward to stakeholders in local and central government.

Several key themes emerged from the feedback, he said, such as a desire for quality urban growth and development, better environmental outcomes, quality public transport, and questions about the timeframe, cost, and disruption of the project.

Large groups of people were concerned with cyclist and scooter friendly roadways, and making the city walkable.

LGWM/Supplied Let's Get Wellington Moving’s potential proposals for mass rapid transit routes and changes to the Basin Reserve.

“People wanting it to happen faster, they’re concerned about the cost, for example, we’re very aware of those things and will address it as much as we can when we pull together preferred options for getting around Wellington in the future.”

Nearly 5,700 people in total gave their opinions on the four proposals put forward by Let’s Get Wellington Moving. They came from 41 stakeholder groups and organisations, which made full written submissions highlighting their thoughts.

The Green Party filed a group submission including 441 individual statements, while Generation Zero also made a group submission featuring 269 individuals.

A separate survey was conducted talking to 1200 Wellingtonians to ensure feedback to the proposals was in line with public opinion.

Brash said there were six elements to the decision-making process, with public feedback just one of them.

Officials also took into account how options perform against programme objectives, how things might change with growth of the city, the economic benefits, the risks, and questioning the key differences between different options.

Brash said there was a lot of work to do to understand what options the public liked might be affordable, what would be good for the environment, and whether those public sentiments fit in with the project’s objectives.

A preferred option for mass rapid transport will be put forward in June, giving officials two months to incorporate the feedback given by residents.

Four options for Wellington’s future

Option 1: South Coast light rail and public transport tunnel

Estimated cost: $7.4 billion.

Light rail would run from Wellington Station to Island Bay, and bus priority to Miramar and Wellington International Airport.

The second Mt Victoria tunnel would be added with one dedicated bus lane in each direction, and a dedicated walking and cycling path.

LGWM/Supplied Future Wellington? Possible light rail outside Wellington Hospital.

The Hataitai bus tunnel would remain for local Metlink bus services.

The Basin Reserve would be realigned and Arras Tunnel extended.

Option 2: Bus rapid transit to the seas and skies

Estimated cost: $7.0 billion.

An electric elongated “bendy bus’ on a dedicated lane from Wellington Station to Island Bay and to Miramar through a new Mt Victoria tunnel.

The new tunnel would have a dedicated bus lane in each direction, and a dedicated walking and cycling path.

The Hataitai bus tunnel would remain for local Metlink bus services.

The Basin Reserve would be realigned and Arras Tunnel extended.

Option 3: South coast light rail

Estimated cost: $6.6 billion.

Light rail would run from Wellington Station to Island Bay, and a bus priority route would run to Miramar through the Hataitai bus tunnel.

A new Mt Victoria tunnel would cater for walking and cycling, with the existing tunnel remaining one lane in each direction for vehicles.

The Basin Reserve would be realigned and Arras Tunnel extended.

Option 4: South Coast light rail via Taranaki St

Estimated cost: $5.8 billion.

Light rail would run from Wellington Station to Island Bay along Taranaki St, rather than Kent/Cambridge Terrace. It would still run via the hospital and Berhampore.

The Basin Reserve would remain as a roundabout and Arras Tunnel would be unchanged. Minor changes would be made to the road layout and the intersection at Adelaide Rd.

A new Mt Victoria tunnel would cater for walking and cycling, with the existing tunnel remaining one lane in each direction for vehicles.