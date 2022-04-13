'We built them a school': Wellington occupation leader dismisses fears for camp kids

An occupation at Māhanga Bay in Wellington has morphed from being anti-mandates to an unwanted stance on the sale of Māori land at Shelly Bay.

What you need to know / Kia mōhio mai koe:

Wednesday will mark the end of six weeks of the occupation at Māhanga Bay.

The bay is on the northeast coast of Wellington’s Miramar peninsula.

It started from the remnants of a 23-day anti-mandate occupation on Parliament grounds.

It has seemingly shifted focus to saving nearby Shelly Bay from development

Shelly Bay occupiers say they want nothing to do with the Māhanga Bay occupiers

Niwa and the Crown own the land

Concerns have been raised about the shortage of toilets and pest trappers being hindered.

Locals have talked of being intimidated.

The Ministry of Education is looking into an apparent school for a dozen children living amid an expanding occupation at Wellington's Māhanga Bay.

“Children need to be in a safe, sanitary environment and no matter how you spin it, that’s not something provided at the ramshackle Māhanga Bay occupation site,” Wellington mayor Andy Foster said as claims of a school emerged from inside the occupation, on the northeast coast of the Miramar peninsula.

“I’m also sceptical about them running a school.”

But Te Pou Raukawakawa​, the self-described rangatira, or leader, of the occupation claimed occupiers had “built them a school”. There were 12 children living at the occupation site.

READ MORE:

* Occupation latest: Three protesters in hospital with Covid, sewage down city drains

* Shelly Bay is a problem of the Crown's making

* Wellington mayor second-guesses CEO as Shelly Bay saga takes another twist



He claimed Oranga Tamariki had twice this week inspected conditions at the camp, on the northeast coast of Wellington’s Miramar peninsula, and said the school was “up to scratch”.

Supplied Part of the occupation at Māhanga Bay.

Trained teachers were on site and children – aged 3 to 13 – were following government and Te Ao Māori lessons, he claimed.

Multiple sources have confirmed the Māhanga Bay occupation started six weeks ago on Wednesday when a larger anti-mandate occupation outside Parliament was ended by police. Some tried to turn up at a nearby occupation at Shelly Bay but they were moved on and set up at Māhanga Bay – about five minutes drive around the peninsula.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Mayor Andy Foster is skeptical about a school in the ramshackle site.

Concerns have been raised about sanitation at the site – the concrete pad and remains of a former National Institute of Water and Atmospheric (Niwa) facility – as well as intimidatory and aggressive behaviour from those there.

Social media posts from inside show two portable toilets, a shower, pallet-built buildings, an office, and kitchen inside the occupation.

Coralanne Child​, from the Ministry of Education, said attending school from the ages 6 to 16 was a legal requirement and crucial for young people,

Monique Ford/Stuff Councillor Teri O'Neill, Motukairangi/Eastern Ward, says reports of children living and learning at the occupation are concerning.

“While reference is being made to a school on site, there is no registered school in operation,” Child said.

“Any children of school age that are not regularly attending school may be referred to the national attendance services who will assist in support the students return to school.”

The Ministry was looking into the situation to look at what actions to take.

Its website says it must be satisfied that a schools premises, staffing, equipment, and curriculum are suitable before allowing a school to be registered. The process can take up to 12 months, according to the Ministry website.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Anti-mandate protesters have set up camp at Mahanga Bay in Wellington.

But parents could apply for an exemption to home school children and have to demonstrate they can teach their children as regularly and as well as in a registered school.

Dee McManus-Emery​, from Oranga Tamariki, said the child welfare organisation was aware of the occupation and was working with “partner agencies” to address concerns.

Motukairangi/Eastern ward councillor Teri O’Neill said reports of children being schooled in the site were “concerning” and said she would talk with the Wellington City Council’s executive leadership team about the appropriate response.

Meanwhile, Raukawakawa – legal name Dylan Budd – confirmed he recently spent 10 months in jail, and had done other jail terms. He refused to reveal what his crimes were.

Niwa– owners of the occupied land with the Crown – continues to refuse to say whether it plans to trespass the occupiers.

However, Niwa spokeswoman Jessica Rowley, said a locked gate was removed at the beginning of the occupation.

“No keys were provided to any occupiers.”