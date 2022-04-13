An ode to Milk Crate: Saviour of our weekends

News Wellington cafe Milk Crate is shutting its doors on April 24 has devastated long-time fan Megan Dunn. This is a love letter to her favourite Ghuznee St haunt.

OPINION: Not Milk Crate! When my daughter was born we nicknamed her Milky and the first café we took her to was Milk Crate. We have a photo of Milky in her starfish suit asleep on the bench beneath that blackboard mural that was on the wall back then. Whatever happened to that jaunty white-lined mural? Gone, whisked away like the cinnamon dappled foam from a fluffy.

Oh Milk Crate, saviour of our weekends, two addled parents in their 40s and Milky, starfished between us, blissed out on milk (mine) – asleep if we were lucky – and often we were not.

What is life without a trip to your local café that does the best muesli, with fresh fruit and berry or rhubarb compote. Sure, it’s the little things but how little are the little things really? Mum, when she was still alive, would always order a pot of English breakfast tea at Milk Crate. Oh mum.

READ MORE:

* Essay: The doorway had turned into a fountain

* Wellington's Milk Crate shuts doors, latest cafe to close up

* Megan Dunn on her 'absolutely awful' writing moment

* Business exodus from Wellington's Cuba St is Ghuznee's gain as new precinct thrives



I still order a trim flat white, he gets a long black and always remembers his takeaway cup, now Milky is nearly 7 and might have a hot chocolate with marshmallows – or might not. Milky never liked a fluffy, don’t know why, we tried. Oh Milky, still driving us mad, once driven every weekend to Ghuznee St in her bright yellow bugaboo, our outing to Milk Crate the one thing that filled my cup, that made me feel human, when I was a wild beast cracked open by under four hours sleep a night, keeping her feeding times in an Excel spreadsheet, as though motherhood was a sum I could make add up.

Supplied Megan Dunn's daughter, Fearne, nicknamed Milky.

Shall we meet at Milk Crate? The answer always: yes. Like homing pigeons, we collect on the yellow stools on the pavement outside the cafe and stare across Ghuznee St at the car park and that triplicate portrait of David Bowie as Ziggy Stardust on the brick wall of Jam hairdressers. Some of us are oppressed by staying home, our souls aren’t suburban and besides I need a proper flat white. Fearne (aka Milky) likes the matcha biscuits even though she can’t handle a whole one. When did we get to know Brigid and Morgan, who run Milk Crate by name? Can’t remember but Brigid made Fearne her first birthday cake, Jaffa flavoured and so so good. So when the news flashed through on my Instagram that Milk Crate was closing after 16 years, well that just sucked. Not Milk Crate!

So, I write in remembrance of Milk Crate past, and give thanks to the golden baristas of yesteryear (Bruno! Mike! Sicily!) And those of today who still address Fearne by name, and to Morgan and Brigid, and those chilli cheese scones, and the lemon yellow side wall inside the cafe, and the blackboard mural that was swept away, and remember back when Milk Crate opened on to Quilters, the second-hand bookstore, books piled in Jenga stacks, flicking through the thick pages, a flat white was always a must. But a book…well that could wait. And I’m a writer, so I should know.

There have been other cafes in Wellington, but Milk Crate stuck.