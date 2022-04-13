Asbestos in Wellington drinking water 'not a significant health concern'

Wellington Water confirmed around a third of the city’s pipes are made from asbestos concrete. (File photo)

Asbestos is leaching into Wellington’s drinking water, just like it is in Christchurch.

A study published on Wednesday found asbestos fibres were present in Christchurch’s drinking water due to ageing concrete pipes, but did not sound the alarm – the health impacts of asbestos fibres in drinking water are still unclear.

Wellington Water confirmed there were similar effects in the capital and around a third of the city’s pipes are made from asbestos concrete. Workers have been adjusting the pH of the water at treatment plants to slow down the asbestos leaching process.

Asbestos is dangerous when airborne, but there is limited evidence about effects from its presence in water.

Monique Ford/Stuff Wellington Water adjusts the pH of drinking water at its treatment plants, which “slows the effects noted in the report”. (File photo)

The level of asbestos detected in Christchurch was below the safe levels for asbestos set in the United States. New Zealand does not have guidelines or monitor the present of asbestos fibres in drinking water.

World Health Organisation guidelines state there is insufficient data available to assess health impacts.

The Christchurch study cited a possible correlation with gastric and colorectal cancers, but said further evidence was needed.

The study, published in the International Water Journal, found asbestos fibres were present in three out of 16 tap water samples and 19 out of 20 fire hydrant samples.

Laurence Edwards, Wellington Water’s chief advisor for drinking water, said “similar effects” were present in Wellington City. “As noted in the study, our understanding is that this is not a significant health concern in drinking water,” he said.

SUPPLIED Wellington Water chair Lynda Carroll announces an independent inquiry into the fluoridation of water, and says Wellington's water supply has not been fluoridated for up to ten months.

The speed of asbestos leaching into water depended on the chemical makeup of drinking water. Some New Zealand water sources were low in calcium and magnesium, causing asbestos pipes to break down quickly.

Wellington Water adjusts the pH of drinking water at its treatment plants, which “slows the effects noted in the report”.

The asbestos pipes are problematic not just because of asbestos leaching into water, but because they are more fragile and prone to bursting than pipes made from other, more malleable materials.

A 2015 report from the Local Government Commission identified the asbestos pipes throughout the Wellington region as poor quality and in need of replacement. The report said the asbestos pipes were particularly vulnerable to earthquakes.