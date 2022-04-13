Airport bus will be in action in Wellington by July with nine new buses on the route

Metlink has welcomed nine buses for Wellington's new airport service, which will be on the capital’s streets by July.

Wellington’s airport service will return by July after the capital has been without an airport bus since the country went into its first nationwide Covid-19 lockdown in March 2020.

The service will operate on the Metlink network, and will have Snapper ticketing, credit and debit payments by eftpos – a feature not previously available on airport buses – real-time information and a dedicated fleet of ten new zero-emissions electric buses.

A maximum fare had been set at $9.50, and the route would run from Wellington Station, along the city’s golden mile, through Kilbirine to the airport.

As the border opens to visitors without the need for isolation on arrival, a new airport-to-city service will be appreciated by tourists and travellers within the country alike.

Nine new buses arrived this week for the route that will be run by Transdev, the operator of Mana Newlands Coach Services.

The service was previously announced as being fully electric.