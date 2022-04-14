Transmission Gully leaves old highway for dust, but not all motorists behaving

Transmission Gully was first talked about in 1919. Nearly 100 years later, plans were in place to build the motorway, and as of March 31, it's actually open.

More than 100 incidents have been logged on Transmission Gully in its first 10 days of operation, including an electric bike falling off the back of a car damaging three other vehicles.

Ventia, the company managing the new motorway for the next 25 years, released the figures ahead of what is expected to be a busy Easter Weekend.

Traffic on the old State Highway 1 through Pāremata, Pukerua Bay and Paekākāriki has dropped off dramatically since Transmission Gully opened.

The motorway has had about 35,000 vehicles driving a day, while the old route was driven by just 1251 people on Monday.

Ventia's Vic Hensley said the roadside response team had been busy over the first fortnight of operation.

In the first 10 days the road has been open, 114 incidents have been logged by the motorway’s radar system.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The interchange between SH59 and Transmission Gully at Linden.

“Incidents can range from a stopped vehicle [or] debris on the road, such as boxes that have fallen off the back of a vehicle.

“In the event of a crash, our team will support the emergency services' response. We thankfully haven’t needed this yet.”

Hensley said more than half were stopped vehicles, including vehicles with flat tyres or which had run out of fuel.

Ventia staff helped replace the tyres, or offered enough fuel to get someone to a petrol station.

“Some people were stopping and then moving on before the response team arrived. We continue to remind people that Transmission Gully is a motorway, so there is no stopping except in an emergency.”

Nearly 20 of the incidents were listed as “debris detection”. Hensley said loose debris could be dangerous, and generally camesfrom unsecured loads.

“One debris incident was a brand new e-bike in a box, which fell of the back of a vehicle and ended up in pieces over the road,” Hensley said.

“This particular incident damaged two other vehicles and caused a flat tyre in another. The team have also retrieved a trailer gate and a missing milk crate.”

Large volumes of traffic are expected from Thursday evening as Easter kicks into gear, and Hensley said people should practice good driver behaviour.

NZTA Waka Kotahi/Supplied Photos of the newly-built Transmission Gully prior to opening. Pictured is Te Ara a Toa bridge.

She said common themes among bad drivers included people following far too closely, people not using their headlights in low visibility, people stopping on the motorway to take photos, and people sitting in the right lane, sometimes while driving slowly, without overtaking.

Wellington Gateway Partnership project director John Humphrey said the new road has had about 35,000 vehicles driving it each day since opening.

Figures provided by the New Zealand Transport Agency, Waka Kotahi, show a massive drop-off in use of the old route through Paekākāriki.

On the day before Transmission Gully opened, 11,824 vehicles drove through State Highway 59 at Paekākāriki, 1848 of which were heavy vehicles. Both figures were slightly above average for the previous week.

As of Monday, only 1251 vehicles drove through SH59 at Paekākāriki, including 159 heavy vehicles.

On average, vehicle use on SH59 had dropped by about 80 per cent, while heavy vehicle use had dropped by roughly 85-90 per cent.