Last-ditch attempt by Wellington businesses to stop Newtown cycleway unsuccessful

Work on a new cycleway through Newtown is set to begin next week, after an attempt to stall progress for more consultation was voted down by the council. (File photo)

A last-ditch effort to stop the installation of a cycleway from Newtown to Courtenay Place has failed, and construction will begin next week.

Newtown retailers, unhappy with the lack of consultation on the Riddiford St cycleway which would remove 150 car parks, wanted to delay construction.

Councillors Diane Calvert and Simon Woolf presented an amendment at a Wellington City Council on Thursday which would have suspended work until businesses had been consulted, and businesses presented a petition with 1200 signatures.

However, councillors voted 10 to four against the delay, meaning construction will continue unhampered.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF General Grocer Newtown operator Urmila Bhana's family have run a grocery store in Newtown for 41 years but says a planned cycleway could spell the end for her business and others around her.

Councillor Laurie Foon, who has cycled that route for years and understood the dangers it posed without a cycleway, asked businesses and councillors to "give this a chance".

Councillor Jenny Condie said more time to consult would not find “magic solutions”.

“The reality of life is that people will strongly disagree with proposals we have as council. I don't see how a delay would improve on the engagement that has happened in the past month,” she said.

Councillor Iona Pannett said: “I am not having a political debate about whether cyclists should be safe or not. We need to stop having that argument.”

Construction will begin on April 19 at Mein Street near Wellington Regional Hospital. The route is scheduled to be complete and open by late August.