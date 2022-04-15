Up, up and away for Wairarapa Balloon Festival after 2-year hiatus

Thousands attended the hot air balloon mass ascension at Carterton's Carrington Park in as part of the Wairarapa Balloon Festival when it was last held in 2019..

The wind stayed home and the frost came out as the Wairarapa Balloon Festival took to the air and shook off the disappointment of two Covid-grounded years.

Festival president Shaun McGillicuddy said Friday's dawn weather couldn't have been better as 15 hot air balloons took off in a "mass ascension" into the skies above Carterton.

At 5am on Friday the wind was still with the air temperature at 1.3C and frost on the ground. Colder weather was better because it meant less heat needed to go into the balloons.

John Van Der Reyden/Supplied Hot air balloons take off from Carterton on Good Friday in the Wairarapa Balloon Festival.

Led by a commercial operator, the 15 balloons followed and stayed in the air for 1 hour and 20 minutes playing a game of “hair and hound” – the commercial pilot left a trail of targets on the ground for following balloons to try to hit with dropped sand bags.

The winner would be tallied up after events on Saturday, taking off from Greytown; Sunday from Martinborough; then Monday from a yet-to-be-decided location.

John Van Der Reyden/Supplied It was a clear and crisp morning as the Wairarapa Balloon Festival took to the air early on Good Friday.

This year was the first time the festival was able to run after being cancelled due to Covid-19 restrictions for the past two years.

Initial crowd restrictions meant that 2022’s event locations were not going to be announced.

However, the government lifted those restrictions and up to 3000 spectators came to watch the ascension from Carterton on Good Friday morning, McGillicuddy said.

BALLOON FESTIVAL PROGRAMME