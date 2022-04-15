Traffic still slow on Good Friday evening as Wellingtonians head north for Easter

Transmission Gully was first talked about in 1919. Nearly 100 years later, plans were in place to build the motorway, and as of March 31, it's actually open.

Northbound traffic out of Wellington is still backed up – although delays are easing – on Good Friday evening as two lanes merge into one at Peka Peka on State Highway 1.

But a Waikanae resident says the northbound traffic has been some of the worst he’s seen in a decade.

Easter weekend is the first public holiday test for the new $1.25 billion, 27km-stretch of State Highway 1 out of Wellington – Transmission Gully or Te Ara Nui o Te Rangihaeata.

It seems that stretch has performed well, as has the newish Kāpiti Expressway stretch of State Highway 1 it joins, with Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency reporting no significant issues on those.

But there have been lengthy delays between Ōtaki and Waikanae on Friday, with travellers facing delays of over an hour.

John Yaldwyn/Supplied Traffic heading out of Wellington on Thursday evening (top) and again on Good Friday.

“Essentially it’s caused by the two lanes merging into one lane at Peka Peka as people go north,” agency spokesperson Natasha Utting said.

By Friday 5.30 pm, queues had eased to a 25-minute delay between Waikanae and Ōtaki. The queue reached up to 75 minutes earlier in the day.

Traffic is still moving slowly south of the Peka Peka overbridge to Ōtaki, Utting said.

“There’s a lot of traffic on the road, and they are all hitting the same spot.”

John Yaldwyn​, a Waikanae resident, said the queues on Friday had been “the worst northbound we've seen on the new expressway or the old road for a decade”.

“It’s just been queues as far as the eye can see from here, from Peka Peka, as far south as Te Moana Rd overbridge.”

Yaldwyn said traffic was just starting to slowly move on Friday evening.

Utting said there had also been a few nose-to-tail crashes along the stretch earlier in the day, but no significant issues in the evening.

Waka Kotahi had predicted the stretch would be heaviest from midday to 6pm on Friday.

The $405 million Peka Peka to Ōtaki expressway, designed in part to ease that congestion, is currently being constructed.