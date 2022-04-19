Greater Wellington moves into compulsory property acquisitions for $700m Hutt Valley RiverLink project

A explanation of the history and purpose of the RiverLink project in Lower Hutt.

Greater Wellington Regional Council is moving into compulsory land acquisitions for the $700 million RiverLink development, Lower Hutt’s biggest infrastructure project.

Graeme Campbell, manager of the council's flood protection department, said the council, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and Hutt City Council needed about 120 properties for the project. It had come to agreements with landowners to buy 105 properties, with 15 outstanding.

“We have started to put in place compulsory acquisitions,” he said.

The $700m RiverLink project was first suggested in 1991, and Campbell said work was finally expected to start in 2023. It will include widening of the Hutt River and rising the banks to prevent flooding, turn the central city’s focus towards the Hutt River with a walking bridge to a relocated Melling train station, and a new Melling interchange.

Supplied/Stuff The $700 million RiverLink upgrade is the most significant infrastructure project in Lower Hutt's history.

Resource consents were filed for the project in 2021.

The council has publicly notified of two properties it intends to acquire under the Public Works Act – allowing the compulsory acquisition of private land for public works. Those initial two – with 13 more likely to come – were two properties on Pharazyn St, south of the Melling train station.

One, at 99-100 Pharazyn St, is currently a child daycare and, according to a public notice, the land is needed in order to realign and upgrade the Hutt River stopbank and improve flood protection. Property records show the property is already owned by the regional council, but Campbell said the Public Works Act was needed to shorten the lease of the current occupiers.

The other property, at 89 Pharazyn St, is needed for the same river work and also to build a bus hub, with park-and-ride facilities for a new Melling train station.

HCC The RIverLink project aims to turn the city towards the river, mitigate against floods and improve transport.

Campbell said the fact that the Public Works Act was now being used did not necessarily mean the landowners were refusing to sell, but it did mean they hadn’t responded to previous offers to sell.

The project also had an Environment Court hearing coming up in late-April, which he could not elaborate on, then he hoped a contractor could be found in 2023.

“We are hoping to see some spades in the ground next year,” he said.

Hutt City city-wide councillor Brady Dyer said it was a “huge” project that would take about 10 years to complete.

“Flood protection is definitely the main driver.

“For the flood protection, we need to move the bridge, and moving the bridge means we need a new interchange,” he said.

On top of that was the project to improve the central city and make it work with the river.

The new interchange would be similar to the Haywards interchange, further north, meaning State Highway 2 traffic could pass through unhindered.

Those wanting to leave or join the highway would need to go through a raised intersection and roundabout with traffic lights.